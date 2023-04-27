Amazon has revealed the next batch of games that Prime subscribers can pick up for free this month.

Leading the pack is Planescape Torment: Enhanced Edition, the 2017 HD re-release of Black Isle Studio’s beloved CRPG. Baldur’s Gate often gets credited for ushering in the world of RPGs genre as we know it, but Planescape: Torment set the standard for story-driven roleplaying and elegant writing that ranged from the horrifying to the fantastical to the hilarious.

It’s joined by Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D, an arcade spaceship simulator from back in 1998. It doesn’t compare to Motive’s spiritual successor Star Wars: Squadrons from a few years ago, but if you missed picking that gem up for free last year, Rogue Squadron is still able to hold its own surprisingly well for a 25-year-old game.

Outside of those heavyweights, there are a bunch more smaller titles. Check out every game that’ll be hitting Prime Gaming this month below:

May 4

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D

Super Sidekicks

Samurai Shodown

May 11

Planescape: Torment – Enhanced Edition

Lake

Robo Army

Last Resort

May 18

Kardboard Kings

The Almost Gone

Count Bout

Alpha Mission 2

May 25

Lila’s Sky Ark

Agatha Knife

King of the Monsters 2

Kizuna Encounter

As usual, all the games are free to claim if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber and can be kept forever, even after your membership ends.

It’s not been a bad few months for Prime members. Amazon gave away a fantastic horror game at the start of the year and before that handed out Total War: Warhammer 2 and Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, and classic RPG Fallout: New Vegas. They’re older titles, of course, but essential additions to any gaming library.