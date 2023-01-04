(Credit: Tango Gameworks)

Amazon has revealed the next batch of games heading to Prime Gaming after giving away a bumper pack of 10 games in December, and there are a couple of picks to get excited about.

Leading the pack is The Evil Within 2, a survival horror sequel from the folks behind last year’s hand-contorting J-horror fighter Ghostwire: Tokyo, which made it into the best games of 2022.

Released in 2017, The Evil Within 2 is going a little gray but still holds up as one of the most memorable horror shooters of the last few years, even as Resident Evil successfully reinvented itself to yet again become the champion of the genre.

Coming alongside it is Breathedge, a sci-fi survival builder often likened to a space-based version of Subnautica. You’ll do all the usual business of a castaway: base-building, crafting, vehicle construction, and look after various bodily metrics. Worth checking if you’re after a new survival sim.

If you’re after something a little more placid, Lawn Mowing Simulator might take your fancy. These semi-hardcore sims wouldn’t usually stir up much excitement, but after PowerWash Simulator became a mini sensation last year who knows where the gaming community’s head is at.

Here are all the games available to claim on the Amazon Prime Gaming homepage from now through January:

🧟‍♂️ The Evil Within 2

👮‍♂️ Beat Cop

🚀 Breathedge

🌱 Lawn Mowing Simulator

🐔 Chicken Police

🐵 Faraway 2: Jungle Escape

As usual, you’ll be able to pick up all the games if you’re currently a Prime subscriber. You’ll still be able to download and play them even after your membership expires.

It hasn’t been a bad few months for Prime subscribers. In October, Amazon gave away Total War: Warhammer 2 and Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, while November brought classic RPG Fallout: New Vegas. Not a bad haul if you’re already subscribing to the service.