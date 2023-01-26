The latest Amazon Prime Gaming line-up has been revealed and includes quite the treat for Bethesda fans.

Leading February’s pack of free titles is The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition. It’s a classic of the RPG genre and laid out the fundamentals that the series is still known for today: a massive fantasy world, tons of dungeons and side quests, and heaps of replayability.

Its 2002 graphics might look a little dated, but while we’re waiting for The Elder Scrolls 6 to arrive, you could do worse than play around in Morrowind.

It’ll be joined by the very well-rated (and hilariously named) Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator. It’s half market simulator, half narrative adventure, with a lot of tongue-in-cheek humor. Or you could check out Onsen Master to get your management fill without dipping your toe into the cutthroat organ market.

Multiplayer competitive brawler Divine Knockout will also be coming after it appeared as one of PS Plus’s free games last December.

Here are all the games and the dates they’ll be added:

February 2: The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition

February 2: Onsen Master

February 9: Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield

February 9: Divine Knockout

February 16: One Hand Clapping

February 16: BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad

February 23: Space Crew: Legendary Edition

February 23: Tunche

February 23: Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator

You’ve still time to pick up January’s Amazon Prime Gaming titles before they disappear at the end of the month.

Once you’ve claimed the games, they’re yours to keep forever, even after your Prime subscription expires. Handy if you want a way of quickly building up a PC gaming library on the cheap.

If you’re already a Prime member, it’s definitely worth keeping your eyes out for the monthly drops. In December, Amazon gave away 10 free games to mark the holiday season, including Arkane’s acclaimed, if slightly overlooked, Dishonored 2.

And if you want to check out everything Amazon has to offer in the way of gaming, consider grabbing a free two-month trial of Amazon Luna, the company’s streaming service.