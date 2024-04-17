🤖 Amazon is leaning on the power of AI to make unique playlists on Amazon Music

🎶 Maestro will be able to create playlists based on user prompts

😎 You can even use emojis, which is a fun touch

🔒 The feature is in beta and only available to a select number of users in the US

Amazon Music has announced a new feature that uses AI to make it easier to build unique playlists.

Called ‘Maestro’, Amazon Music’s AI playlist generator follows hot on the heels of Spotify’s AI playlist that launched in beta on April 7. The feature is rolling in beta to a small number of US customers, across all tiers of Amazon Music.

Maestro can create playlists based on prompt ideas, which even supports emojis. You can say something like “Myspace era hip-hop” or “Make my 👶 a genius” and Maestro will whip up a unique-to-you playlist in seconds.

Amazon warns that because Maestro is new and still in beta, the AI won’t always get it right the first time. The AI has also been tuned to block offensive language and inappropriate prompts.

Amazon will gather feedback to continue to improve Maestro, but it’s unclear when the feature will roll out to all users. However, Amazon said it plans to expand access to more customers over time.

If you’ve been selected to be part of the Maestro beta, here’s how to get started:

Download the latest version of the Amazon Music mobile app If you’re part of the beta you’ll see Maestro either on your home screen or when you tap the plus sign where you usually create a new playlist Talk or type your playlist idea Tap "Let's go!" to stream your playlist Save and share with friends

Maestro seems almost identical to Spotify’s AI Playlist, though the option of using emojis in the prompts is rather novel. Spotify’s AI Playlist is available to users on Android and iOS devices in the UK and Australia, but expect a wider rollout in the months to come.

Amazon made its music service free to Prime members in 2022, but you can’t play songs on demand and have to make do with shuffle. High-res audio and spatial audio are only available to Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers, too.

In 2023, Amazon raised the price of Amazon Music Unlimited to $10.99 a month, but Prime members can still get the service at a discounted rate of $8.99 a month.