The price of Amazon Music Unlimited, the company’s premium music streaming service, is going up next month.

On February 21, the monthly price of an individual Amazon Music Unlimited subscription in the US will rise from $9.99 to $10.99, and jump from $4.99 to $5.99 for students. In the UK, the price of an individual subscription will similarly rise from £9.99 to £10.99, and from £4.99 to £5.99 for student subscribers.

Prime members will still be able to get the service at a discount of $8.99 / £8.99 each month.

Save yourself some money by nipping in early and subscribing before the price rise takes effect:

Subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Amazon Music price

💰 The price of Amazon Music Unlimited has been hiked

☝️ An individual subscription will now cost $10.99 per month, up from $9.99

🙌 Amazon Prime members can get it for less

📈 It follows a wave of price increases across tech and streaming services

“To offer you our service in the usual quality, we're updating the prices of select Amazon Music Unlimited plans,” reads the Amazon support page where the new prices were quietly announced.

The subscription fee hike follows Apple Music and Apple TV’s price increase last October. Apple also raised the monthly cost of its music streaming service from $9.99 to $10.99, saying the change was “due to an increase in licensing costs”. It went on to say that “artists and songwriters will earn more for the streaming of their music. We also continue to add innovative features that make Apple Music the world’s best listening experience”.

Rival music streaming service Deezer also charges $10.99 per month for an individual subscription, while Tidal, YouTube Music Premium and Spotify charge less at $9.99 per month.

Spotify hasn’t raised its individual subscription price in the US since launching in 2011, although it did raise the price of Family, Student and Duo plans nearly two years ago.

Amazon Music Unlimited is a separate service from Amazon Prime Music, which is a pared-down streaming service now included in every Prime subscription that provides ad-free listening but only shuffled playback of albums and artists. Amazon Music Unlimited, meanwhile, includes a bigger selection of songs and podcasts, lossless hi-res audio and non-shuffle playback.

Its price hike follows last year’s price increase of Amazon Prime, Disney+ and YouTube Premium’s family plans. Tech companies have also raised hardware costs, as Sony upped the cost of the PS5 in select regions and Meta bumped the price of the Meta Quest 2 by $100. It’s getting more expensive to be a tech enthusiast.