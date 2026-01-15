(Credit: Crystal Dynamics)

🙋‍♀️ Sophie Turner has been cast as Lara Croft in Amazon’s upcoming Tomb Raider TV series

👏 Turner is shown wearing Lara Croft’s iconic outfit from the classic PlayStation games, including dual pistols

🎬 The series is being led by creator, writer, and executive producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge

📆 Two new Tomb Raider games are coming in the next two years: a remake, Legacy of Atlantis, in 2026, and a new adventure, Catalyst, in 2027

Hot on the heels of revealing who will play Kratos in Amazon’s Prime Video God of War adaptation, we’ve now got our first look at Sophie Turner as Lara Croft for the upcoming Tomb Raider series.

Fans of classic Tomb Raider will be pleased to see that Turner is dressed in the adventurer’s iconic outfit from the early PlayStation games, complete with dual pistols, sleeveless top, and circular glasses.

Turner, of Game of Thrones fame joins a star-studded cast for the Tomb Raider TV series, which includes Sigourney Weaver and Jason Isaac.

The show is being led by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), who is the creator, writer and executive producer.

Tomb Raider was recently adapted into an animation for Netflix, and two new Tomb Raider games are on the way. Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is expected to release this year, and is a remake of the original Tomb Raider from 1996.

Tomb Raider: Catalyst is due out in 2027, and is a brand-new adventure game and will be the fourteenth main entry in the series.

Tomb Raider (2013) recently released on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2, meaning fans of the adventurous archaeologist have had plenty to enjoy.

Amazon still hasn’t shared a release date for the Tomb Raider TV series, but now that we’ve had a glimpse of how Lara Croft will look, expect an announcement soon.

