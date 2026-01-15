(Credit: 2K Games)

Apple Arcade subscribers can look forward to playing one of the best strategy games on the go in February, as the award-winning Civilization 7 is joining the service on February 5.

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII Arcade Edition will be playable across iPhone, iPad, and Mac, and joins other popular PC games like PowerWash Simulator and Cult of the Lamb Arcade Edition.

Apple Arcade fans can also look forward to three more games on February 5, as Retrocade, Feliciity’s Door and I Love Hoe Too+ will be available.

Retrocade lets you step back into a classic video game arcade from the ‘80s, no quarters needed. You can immerse yourself in classic games like Asteroids, Bubble Bobble, Centipede, Galaga and more while wearing an Apple Vision Pro, or enjoy the games on iPhone and iPad.

Felicity’s Door is a brand-new rhythm game that takes you through a magical world of dreams. You’ll traverse seaside cliffs, navigate sprawling cyberpunk cities, all while keeping to the beat.

Finally, a fan-favorite from the App Store, I Love Hue Too+ is a psychedelic puzzle game that features color, light, and shapes as you arrange mosaics of colored tiles into perfectly ordered spectrums.

Apple Arcade is available for $6.99 per month with a one-month free trial. Those who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV will receive three months of Apple Arcade for free.

