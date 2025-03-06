Actually the Alienware 27-inch 4K 240Hz monitor Alienware AW2725Q, but the AW2725D should look exactly the same (credit: Alienware)

📺 The Alienware AW2725D is a new QHD 280Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor for only $549

🌈 Features high color accuracy, true blacks and 400-nits of HDR goodness

📅 Alienware AW2725D will arrive this Summer 2025

🏎️ Alienware’s latest 34-inch Curved Ultrawide gaming monitor (AW3423DWF) features a new 240Hz panel and an improved HDMI 2.1 port.

🌸 The new Alienware AW3423DWF will arrive Spring 2025 for $799

📦 Alienware 27-inch 4K 240Hz AW2725Q are available starting today for $899.

Alienware is bringing the price of QD-OLED gaming monitors down with its $549 27-inch Alienware AW2725D.

The Alienware AW2725D features a 27-inch 2560 x 1440 QHD panel with a 280Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time. While this monitor isn’t nearly as sharp as the 4K 240Hz QD-OLED monitors we saw at CES 2025 it’s much more affordable at $549 – the cheapest QD-OLED monitors thus far have been $700-$900. The Alienware AW2725D fast panel should also make it well suited for competitive games like Valorant, Marvel Rivals, and Counter-Strike 2.

Alienware also claims its new affordable QD-OLED gaming monitor displays 99% of the DCI-P3 color spectrum with a 400-nit peak brightness and true blacks. It also features FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility.

To help prevent burn-in, AW2725D has a graphite film heatsink and burn-in protection algorithm that subtly shifts the pixels regularly. The monitor also comes with a 3-Year Premium Panel Warranty that covers OLED burn-in with an “Advanced Exchange Service.”

The Alienware AW2725D will be available this Summer 2025.

Alienware 34-inch Ultrawide and 27-inch 4K QD-OLED are available now

Alienware also announced a new version of its 34-inch ultrawide QD OLED monitor, the $799 AW3425DW. This is the latest sequel to the curved ultrawide monitor that started the whole QD-OLED monitor craze, and it's $100 cheaper than the current $899 AW3423DWF.

The biggest upgrades here are a faster 240Hz panel over the previous 165Hz refresh rate and an improved HDMI 2.1 port with fixed rate link for more bandwidth. With its 3,440 x 1,440 resolution, 99% DCI-P3 color, and DisplayHDR 400 True Black, it should deliver a stunning picture.

The Alienware AW3423DWF will available this Spring 2025 for $799.

Also available starting today is the Alienware 27-inch 4K 240Hz monitor, the AW2725Q. This monitor was previously announced at CES, but it’s now available for $899.

