Asus ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM (credit: Asus)

📺 Samsung, Asus, and MSI introduce their first 27-inch 4K 240Hz OLED gaming monitors

🖼️ They all utilize Samsung’s latest 4th generation QD-OLED panels

⚡ Fast, responsive gaming with a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time

🌈 HDR gaming ready with DisplayHDR True Black 400 and Dolby Vision HDR

27-inch gaming monitors are just getting better every year, and now Samsung, Asus, and MSI are all introducing new models featuring the latest 4th-generation QD-OLED panels.

The new Asus ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM, MSI MPG 272URX QD-OLED, and Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 (G81SF) are the latest crop of 27-inch 4K 240Hz gaming monitors. These displays also promise smooth and responsive gaming with a 0.03ms response time.

MSI MPG 272URX QD-OLED (credit: MSI)

They all utilize Samsung’s latest QD-OLED panel technology that’s rated for DisplayHDR True Black 400 and Dolby Vision HDR. The three monitors also support DisplayPort 2.1, which streams up to 80Gbps of bandwidth to support displaying 4K at 240Hz without any Display Stream Compression (DSC).

Pricing has yet to be announced, but assuming it’s not insanely expensive – in the $2,000 plus range – these 27-inch gaming monitors look like the best ones since 2018. QD-OLED finally gives gaming monitors this small the same level of insane contrast and HDR quality we’ve come to expect from a high-end 4K TV.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 (G81SF) (credit: Samsung)

Aside from pricing and availability, the full specs for these monitors have yet to be announced. However, we’ll soon see them in a few days while we’re at CES. We’ll report on our first hands-on with MSI, Asus, and Samsung’s latest 4K 240Hz displays.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.