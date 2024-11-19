Image credit: Apple

🏷️ Apple is reportedly releasing new AirTags in 2025

🛜 Rumor has it they’ll offer better range, wireless performance, and security

📐 Apple is making good progress in manufacturing them

📆 Expect the new AirTags to ship sometime in the middle of next year

Apple hasn’t released new AirTags since 2021, but that could change next year. A new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says the Cupertino company is gearing up to launch its second-generation AirTags in 2025. The latest item trackers are just some of the products we expect to see from Apple next year, alongside the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, an iPad-like smart display, and the M4 MacBook Air.

AirTags 2 rumors are heating up

We haven’t heard much about AirTags 2 up until now, but in his Power On newsletter, Gurman mentions a few new upgrades that will elevate your experience. He notes that the newer model will offer better range, improved wireless performance, and offer better security.

That last point is the most important one. Many bad actors have been caught using AirTags to track people, even going as far as disabling the speaker so you can’t hear it chime. There are even lawsuits over the device and its security flaws. It’s not clear how Apple will improve security with AirTags, but it could at least make them harder to tamper with by locking down the design even further.

AirTags 2 are reportedly codenamed B589. Gurman says Apple has made good progress in the manufacturing process of the tags, and we can expect them to ship around the middle of 2025. That could either mean we see them debut during a spring event, or the accessories make an appearance at WWDC. If I had to bet, I’d say they’ll debut during a spring event given all the products we expect to see around that time, but I’m purely speculating.

AirTags deals

In the meantime, if you want to pick up some of the current-generation AirTags, Amazon has them on sale right now for Black Friday. You can get a single AirTag for $19.99 ($10 off) and a four-pack for $72.99 ($27 off).

Amazon: Apple AirTag

Amazon: Apple AirTags (4-pack)

Max Buondonno is a writer at The Shortcut. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop.