During Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we saw Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 reach their lowest price ever at $154, which was one of the craziest deals I’ve ever seen in my 10 years of tech reporting. That deal might not be around anymore, but you can still save a ton of money on the buds if you need to pick them up. In fact, the AirPods Pro 2 are so cheap that they’re still a way better value than AirPods 4 with ANC.

AirPods Pro 2 deal drops price to $169.99

At Amazon and Walmart, you can score the AirPods Pro 2 for $169.99. Before Black Friday, that was on par with the lowest price we had ever seen the earbuds reach, saving you $80 in the process.

For $169.99, you get Apple’s best pair of earbuds yet with a comfortable design, stellar sound quality, and reliable battery life. You also get personalized Spatial Audio with head-tracking, USB-C and MagSafe charging, and automatic syncing with all of your Apple products. Apple also recently updated them with a new Hearing Aid feature that can help those with hearing issues.

AirPods Pro 2 (left) versus the AirPods 4 with ANC (right). (Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

What’s most interesting about this sale is the fact that the AirPods Pro 2 are literally $5 more expensive than the $164.99 sale price of the AirPods 4 with ANC. I reviewed those earbuds a little while ago and while they’re perfectly fine earbuds, they don’t quite match the experience of using AirPods Pro. The bud design doesn’t sit comfortably in my ears, sound quality was a bit worse, noise cancellation wasn’t as good, and I didn’t find battery life to be that great.

If you’re debating whether to buy the AirPods 4 or AirPods Pro 2, the obvious choice is the latter. Unless you absolutely hate having silicone ear tips on your headphones, there’s no reason to buy the AirPods 4, especially at this price.

We aren’t sure when this AirPods Pro 2 sale will end, so we recommend taking advantage of it as soon as possible.

