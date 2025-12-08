🆕 Adobe Premiere mobile now features a dedicated YouTube Shorts space

Adobe has partnered with YouTube to bring its powerful editing tools to the Adobe Premiere mobile app.

The new YouTube Shorts space lets you create, edit and upload your videos using the Premiere mobile app, and includes exclusive templates, transitions and effects.

You can also create and allow reuse of your own original templates to inspire others, and share videos to YouTube Shorts in just a few taps. Templates will be refreshed on an ongoing basis, and each template includes built-in text, effects, and transition presets.

Creators can use Adobe Premiere mobile’s best-in-class editing tools, which includes an unlimited, multi-track timeline, studio-quality voiceover and dialogue, and Firefly-powered AI to generate unique assets.

Short-form video continues to grow in popularity, averaging over 200 billion views a day. YouTube Shorts has become a genuine alternative to TikTok, and Adobe Premiere mobile should make it easier than ever for more creators to upload their own Shorts.

You can download Adobe Premiere mobile from the App Store today.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.