Amazon has unveiled a new feature for its Fire TV devices that allows its beefed-up Alexa+ smart assistant to recall scenes in your favourite Prime Video movies and TV shows.

According to a recent press release, it’s now possible for you to describe a scene in a Prime Video TV show or movie to Alexa, and it’ll take you directly to that exact scene in the show so you can watch it again.

The AI system works by understanding “scene descriptions, character names, and famous quotes”, according to Amazon’s information.

Amazon says the new system works when you ask Alexa+ about things such as important details in the scene, or by mentioning actor or character names, or a memorable quote. Examples it provides are:

“Jump to the card scene in Love Actually”

“Jump to the scene when John McClane says ‘come out to the coast, we’ll get together, have a few laughs’”

“Jump to the scene in Mamma Mia where Sophie sings ‘Honey Honey’”

“Jump to the boulder chase scene in Raiders of the Lost Ark”

This new system is a wider integration of Amazon’s more powerful, generative AI-powered Alexa+ smart assistant into Fire TV. It works with Prime Video’s longstanding X-Ray system to understand what’s going on in a scene using what Amazon calls “visual understanding” and provides an answer “in seconds”.

According to Amazon, this new system is “built on Amazon Bedrock and utilizes a variety of large language models, including Amazon Nova and Anthropic Claude.”

In terms of compatible shows and movies, they’ll need to be included with a Prime Video subscription in order for this new Alexa+ system to work, and Amazon says it currently works with “thousands of movie titles” with lots of room to expand.

Amazon has also added more video-centric features for Alexa+, such as the ability to ask it to recommend films based on your viewing history, and even telling you the score of your favourite team when you’re engrossed in something else.

In recent times, the corporation has gone further in on AI, such as with its introduction of Video Recaps on Prime Video, and using it to help you decide what to buy on amazon.com.

