I flew to Las Vegas to attend Adobe Summit, and, you wouldn’t believe it, AI was the talk of the show. It’s like the AI-focused CES 2025 spilled over into the next tech event.

We’ve been seeing AI make its way into more of Adobe’s products over the years, including the new Photoshop for iPhone app that launched earlier this month. AI has become a large part of Adobe’s mission to continue simplifying things not just for consumers looking to switch from Canva back to Photoshop, but for business owners and creatives as well.

At Adobe Summit, we got a sneak peek at what the company’s doing to help brands like Coca-Cola operate more efficiently – and it gives the vibe of Google Gemini or Amazon Alexa+, except for data management and workflow adjustment.

Adobe’s new AI agents are futuristic ways to get things done

Adobe’s use of AI agents promises to integrate into just about everything you do (Credit: Adobe)

🪄 The AI future that’s already here. Adobe Summit felt like a glimpse into a future that’s farther out than it actually is. The age of AI has made itself known on our smartphones and computers, thanks to things like Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot (with Apple’s Siri being a major exception). All of those features rely on special AI models and agents to complete tasks like setting reminders or scheduling things in your calendar, as well as answering tough questions or generating emails.

🕵️‍♂️ Agent AI reporting. Adobe’s new AI agents are similar in that they can handle complex data for businesses and creatives, analyze it quickly, and help you act on it through an easy-to-use portal. They can also be used to help optimize customer experiences so that when you’re shopping from your favorite brands, it’s easier to find the item that’s right for you. Adobe announced 10 brand-new AI agents at Summit that can all be used on a business’s backend, and the company said it’ll allow brands to integrate third-party agents for increased flexibility.

🧑‍💻 Smart tools used by smart brands. It’s all available through the Adobe Experience Platform and the Experience Cloud, which is used by many of the world’s top brands that you’ve more than likely shopped from before. Ever do online grocery shopping and pick up a six-pack of Coca-Cola? There’s a good chance Adobe’s tools were responsible for helping to guide you to that purchase. The same can be said for companies like Home Depot, MLB, Microsoft, Delta, and even Sony PlayStation.

Companies will be able to take advantage of Agent Orchestrator, which allows them to handle all the different AI agents that Adobe will offer. There’s one for data management, one for website debugging, one for workflow optimization, and more. Each of them can carry out specific tasks to help simplify things for businesses and make your shopping experience better than ever.

💬 Chatbots are getting better. Speaking of which, Adobe is also improving the way you interact with chatbots on websites. Ever interact with a support chat window in the bottom right corner of a retailer’s site? It’s usually an AI model you’re talking to, and Adobe’s new Brand Concierge will help enrich that experience to help you make the right buying decision, or get the support you need. It’ll also work with other agents for scheduling customer appointments, requesting more information in a follow-up email, and more.

🤖 AI marketing is quicker than ever. What’s more, Adobe is also making marketing tools simpler with AI. GenStudio Foundation brings together all of the company’s content supply chain solutions for keeping track of products and the marketing campaigns behind them. There are also new tools for quickly generating new campaigns using AI, summarizing content analytics across platforms, and making it easier to integrate with third-party solutions for keeping tabs on things. Adobe Firefly, the company’s generative AI model for images and video, is also getting an upgrade with new APIs that support video and 3D workflows for handling complex workflows like lip-syncing content or translating on the fly.

🏃‍♂️ Brands like moving fast with marketing. Campaigns can die off quickly, and the efficacy of certain materials can dissipate before a human being has time to cook up a fresh approach. These tools will help brands move faster and get their message in front of you faster than ever.

✍️ Signing on the dotted line. Adobe said during its Summit keynote that it’s continuing strategic sponsorships with Acxiom, Amazon Web Services, Genesys, IBM, Microsoft, RainFocus, SAP, ServiceNow and Workday to help further push the quality and amount of AI agents available to businesses. It also relies on integrator partnerships with Accenture, Deloitte Digital, EY, and IBM to help customize the experience for each business/enterprise that uses Adobe’s tools.

🧑‍💼 AI in business is here to stay. With all of these advancements in AI, it’s safe to assume that Adobe will be blazing the trail for brands and enterprises to further optimize their workflows and make it easier to do tedious things much faster. It’s all very similar to the way we’re interacting with systems like Apple Intelligence, Google Gemini, and Microsoft Copilot, yet it seems like AI in the workplace could be more beneficial than us using it to generate cartoon pictures of our pets (although that is pretty fun, isn’t it?).

