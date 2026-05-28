🎮 Acer Predator Atlas 8 is the first device powered by Intel’s handheld gaming processor

🥊 Intel’s Arc G3 Extreme processor directly competes with the AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme

⚙️ Intel Arc B390 graphics power ray tracing and XeSS 3 AI-upscaling

📺 8-inch, 1,920 x 1,200-resolution display that supports both 120Hz and VRR

🦍 Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protects the gaming handheld’s display

🕹️ Upgraded controls with hall-effect thumbsticks and tunable micro-switch analog triggers

📅 The Acer Predator Atlas 8 will be available this October in NA, EMEA, and Australia

💰 Pricing has yet to be confirmed

We’ve suspected Intel would launch a new gaming handheld chip based on its latest Panther Lake architecture, and it’s arriving first in Acer’s new Predator Atlas 8 gaming handheld.

The Acer Predator Atlas 8 features a new Intel Arc G3 Extreme processor with graphics. That’s the same GPU that let us play Battlefield 6 at full resolution and 60 fps on two Ultrabooks: the Asus ZenBook Duo and the MSI Prestige 14 AI+ Flip.

The Acer Predator Atlas 8 gaming handheld looks like a chunky device (credit: Acer)

Acer and Intel haven’t shared any exact specs for the Intel Arc G3 Extreme processor, such as clock speeds and Xe2 GPU core counts. However, Acer has detailed that the chip will enable ray tracing and XeSS 3 AI-upscaling on its handheld.

The Acer Predator Atlas 8 otherwise looks like a fully loaded gaming handheld, equipped with an 8-inch, 1,920 x 1,200-resolution display that supports both 120Hz and VRR. The screen is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, giving this handheld one of the most durable displays on the market.

Acer’s Predator AeroBlade adds the first metal fan in a gaming handheld (credit: Acer)

It also comes with 1TB of storage and 24GB of shared memory. The Atlas 8 also packs in an 80Whr battery that matches the capacity of the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X and MSI Claw 8 AI+.

The controls on the Acer Predator Atlas 8 follow Xbox’s asymmetrical format while adding hall-effect thumbsticks. Meanwhile, the analog triggers come with a dual-mode toggle, allowing you to shorten their throw to just a micro-switch click.

(credit: Acer)

The Acer Predator Atlas 8 will be available this October for North America, EMEA, and Australia. Pricing has yet to be announced, but we’ll soon get hands-on with the new gaming handheld at Computex 2026.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam