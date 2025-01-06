🛜 Acer has announced a new mobile 5G hotspot that seems pretty powerful

🔋 It comes with an 8,000mAh battery to keep you connected on the go

💻 Acer says you can connect up to 20 devices at once with it

📱 There’s a handy touch screen for controlling it

🔐 It comes with a slew of privacy features and Wi-Fi 6E support

Acer is making it easy to stay connected on the go. Today, the company announced its new Connect M6E 5G mobile Wi-Fi hotspot at CES 2025. It’s similar to the Connect Enduro M3 5G that came out last year but with a more durable design, a bigger battery, and more robust Wi-Fi support.

The Connect M6E 5G is compatible with physical SIM cards, virtual SIMs, and SignalScan to snag a cellular connection, and it’s pretty fast. The device emits a Wi-Fi 6E signal with 2x2 MIMO technology, allowing your devices to surf the web quicker than most 5G hotspots allow you. It also supports NFC touch-to-connect technology for instant connections with Android devices.

Acer included an 8,000mAh battery in the device which will last up to 28 hours on a full charge, according to the company. Other 5G hotspots like the TCL Linkport I reviewed last year require you to plug it into the device you want to use 5G on, thus making the Connect M6E a lot more versatile.

When it’s time to juice back up, it supports fast charging over USB-C. In addition, Acer says you can connect up to 20 individual devices to the Connect M6E 5G, which means everyone in your party can stay connected on the go.

The exterior of the device is built for any adventure you embark on. It comes with an IP68 rating for dirt and water resistance, has a durable exterior, and remains light enough that you won’t even notice it when you carry it around. The device also comes with enterprise-level data security with enough encryption to keep all of your passwords and sensitive information safe while connected. To control everything, there’s a little touchscreen on the front.

Acer says the Connect M6E 5G will go on sale in the first quarter of 2025. It’ll retail for $249. Note that you’ll need to supply your own SIM card through your carrier of choice.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop.