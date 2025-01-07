🆕 Acer has revealed three new laptops at CES 2025

💪 The Helios 16 AI and Helios 18 AI bring cutting-edge specs to gaming laptops

🪶 Acer also announced the Helios 16S AI, a slim, more portable laptop

💨 The new line is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 9 and Nvidia RTX 50 Series Laptop GPUs

Acer has announced a new lineup of Predator Helios laptops at CES 2025. The Predator Helios 16 AI and Helios 18 AI are powered by Intel Core Ultra 9 processors 275HX and Nvidia’s next-gen GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPUs.

The Predator Helios 16 AI is a mid-sized laptop designed for work and play, offering a balance between excellent performance and portability, while the Predator Helios 18 offers desktop-level performance and a larger screen.

Both laptops can be configured to suit your liking, with the Helios 16 AI supporting up to 4TB of PCIe Gen 5 storage and 64GB of memory, while the Helios 18 AI can support up to 192GB of memory and 6TB of PCIe Gen 5 storage.

Advances in thermal technology has allowed Acer to include the world’s thinnest cooling fan blades at just 0.5mm, which boost airflow by 20% compared to plastic fans. Liquid metal thermal grease and vector heat pipes are also used to keep temperatures as low as possible.

Both the Predator Helios 16 AI and Helios 18 AI feature cutting-edge displays. The Helios 16 AI has an OLED WQXGA display with a 240Hz refresh rate, while the Helios 18 AI features a 4K Mini LED WQXGA display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1000 nits of brightness, and a new dual-mode display feature that allows users to switch to FHD resolution at 240Hz.

If you weren’t sold already, the new laptops also include Acer’s MagKey 4.0 swappable mechanical switches for the WASD and arrow keys, with just 0.3mm of key travel to register a press.

Acer also revealed the all-new Predator Helios Neo 16S AI laptop, a slimmer gaming laptop that doesn’t sacrifice on performance despite its sleeker profile. It supports up to 32GB of memory and 2TB of storage, and has a OLED WQXGA display, with a 240Hz refresh rate.

“Acer continues to push the boundaries of gaming in our latest Predator devices,” said James Lin, general manager, Notebooks at Acer Inc. “Our commitment to innovating in the gaming sphere is evident in the integration of the latest silicon, the world’s thinnest laptop cooling fan blades, and the slimmest design of our powerful Helios Neo laptops, advancements that help deliver the performance and immersive experiences gamers desire.”

