Hot on the heels of our best gift for gamers 2025 guide, I’ve rounded up 10 more pieces of top tech that any gamer would love to find nestled under the tree at Christmas.

Whether you’re a PC player who wants to improve their K/D ratio in Battlefield 6, a racing game enthusiast, or just someone looking for a more cinematic or comfier way to play their favorite handhelds, there’s something in this list for you. Check out the 10 best gifts for gamers in 2025 below.

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2c weighs a mere 51 grams and lasts up to 95 hours from a single charge. Its compact size is ideal for those who want a smaller mouse that fits their hand size or grip style.

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2c uses Logitech’s trusted LIGHTSPEED wireless technology to deliver up to 8kHz polling rate and a reliable connection, even in environments that may be prone to interference. With a maximum sensitivity of 44,000 DPI and 5 programmable buttons, the Superlight 2c is a fantastic gaming mouse.

The Viture Luma Ultra lets you enjoy your favorite content on a private 152-inch screen with a 4K-like 1200p resolution, and 1500 nits of brightness. The glasses also accommodate nearsighted users with myopia adjustments.

What makes the Luma a step up from the Pro model is the front-facing RGB camera and dual grayscale depth cameras for full spatial computing, hand controls, 6DoF, plus a microphone. Add in Harman audio in the stems, and you might never take the Viture Luma Ultra glasses off.

An all-in-one package that is ideal for those who are interested in starting their racing sim journey, the Logitech G RS50 System includes a powerful Direct Drive motor that delivers 8 Nm of torque and Trueforce feedback.

It also comes with the RS50 Base, Wheel Hub, Round Wheel, and table mount which gives you practically everything you need.

The Viture Pro Mobile Dock lets you make any HDMI or USB-C device usable in XR, including the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. Instead or playing on the Switch 2’s 7.9-inch LCD display, you can enjoy your games on a massive, resizable OLED display instead.

The Viture Pro Mobile Dock also supports 3D content, adds up to 20 hours of battery life on some devices, and if you have two pairs of XR glasses, you can share your display with a friend.

It’s been an eight-year wait since Metroid Prime 4 was first revealed, but thankfully Samus Aran’s return was worth it. The Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of the game delivers stunning visuals, with spectacular HDR, along with 120fps support and mouse controls.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond captures the essence of what the series is renowned for, and Retro Studios has delivered an engrossing single-player experience that’s perfect to sink into during the holidays. You can find out more in our Metroid Prime 4: Beyond review.

The Nex Playground quietly outsold the PS5 in the lead up to Black Friday, and continues to be a popular purchase with parents who are looking for a family-friendly gaming console that’s ideal for active children. It features a motion-sensing camera that lets you use your body as the controller.

Nex Playground includes five motion-sensing games for its $249 asking price, but you can access a growing library of titles via an Xbox Game Pass-like subscription model ($49 for three months, $89 for 12 months). There’s some big, kid-friendly games included too, like Kung Fu Panda, Bluey, Peppa Pig and Barbie.

It may look a little silly, but the Mechanism Gaming Pillow is one of my favorite purchases in recent years. The way it works it super simple: you attach your handheld of choice to the arm, and rest the pillow on your chest or lap. You can then game for hours without getting hand cramps or dead arms.

Mechanism Gaming Pillow - $59 to $69

As someone who suffers from Cubital Tunnel Syndrome, which leads to numbness in my ring and pinky fingers when my elbows are bent for long periods, the Mechanism Gaming Pillow has been a game changer. Don’t knock it until you’ve tried it.

The Astro A20 X Gaming Headset lets you connect to two consoles, letting you easily swap between systems by pressing a button. The 40mm biocellulose drives deliver fantastic spatial audio, allowing you pinpoint exactly where an enemy is and also deliver a more immersive, cinematic experience in single-player titles.

Your teammates will also be able to hear you loud and clear as the Astro A20 X comes with a 48kHz bandwidth microphone designed for better voice capture quality. You can tweak the EQ and profiles to dial in even better sound. Check out our Astro A20 X review for more.

In my Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller review, I said that Nintendo’s new gamepad “really feels like the pinnacle of video game controllers”, and I stand by that assessment today. This is the most ergonomically designed controller I’ve ever held, and it practically fades away in your hands as you play.

It also keeps all the features I loved about the previous Switch Pro Controller. You still get 40 hours of battery life, the chunky face buttons, and gyro and amiibo support. However, it now also includes a headphone jack, two additional remappable back buttons, a D-pad that doesn’t register false inputs, and improved HD Rumble 2.

The portable PC gaming market has exploded in recent years thanks to Valve’s Steam Deck paving the way. However, Valve’s console-like operating system, SteamOS, is always been the star of the show, and it’s now available on more powerful hardware.

The Lenovo Legion Go S has several advantages over the Steam Deck OLED. Its larger 8-inch, 1200p screen is the most obvious feature, but it’s more capable under the hood, too. It means you can play more games natively and enjoy higher frame rates and resolutions. It’s why I called it the Steam Deck 2 in all but name.

