Nintendo’s first important The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom patch launched this week, and this fix is crucial if you plan to progress through the new game glitch-free on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch OLED consoles.

Official Release notes for this software update say it fixes an early-stage glitch that prevents you from progressing further in the game. Specifically, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom update Version 1.1.1 patch notes indicate that people aren’t able to clear the main quest of “The Closed Door,” even when fulfilling its conditions to advance.

That’s obviously a major problem with the game, and if you’re among those unfairly stuck on this quest, downloading and installing this patch will clear the stage for you. Not working for you? The Tears of the Kingdom patch auto-updates, but you’ll need free space on your system memory or microSD card in order to download it in full.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom patch is a trend

Considering the fact that Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom sold more than 10 million copies in its first three days of availability and that it received very positive reviews, it’s bound to have more glitches discovered than most games. Therefore, expect to see more patches as people explore the open-world environments.

. While Nintendo has done a much better job than most video game companies at releasing complete games, patches to fix glitches have become the norm and gamers have become unpaid beta testers.

Zelda patch 1.1.1 is crucial for completing the new game and is important to download and install today if you plan to start a fresh quest. However, there has already been a pre-launch patch applied to the new Zelda game. Version 1.1.0 contained a simpler update that added horse name inputs in additional languages.

We’ve played through the game and detailed all of the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo unlocks and rewards for you. During our journey, I didn’t experience this particular glitch during “Closed Door,” but it doesn’t surprise me. Zelda is a vast open-world game, just like Breath of the Wild, and it’s bound to contain glitches. The good news is that Nintendo isn’t shying away from the format, as more open-world Zelda games are planned – hopefully, on new console hardware. That said, the Nintendo Switch 2 release date won’t be before March 2024, according to Nintendo itself.