📈 A YouTube Premium Individual plan is increasing from $14 to $16 per month

💰 The YouTube Premium Family Plan is seeing the largest hike, going from $23 to $27 per month (a $4 increase)

😔 YouTube Premium Lite will rise from $8 to $9 per month

😤 This price increase, effective June 2026, follows a general trend of subscription services raising prices

YouTube Premium subscribers, look away now. The video platform’s ad-free tier is going up in price, and those on the Family Plan will have to pay significantly more per month.

As spotted by 9to5Google, YouTube Premium subscribers are being emailed about the upcoming price increase, which will begin in June 2026.

Those on a YouTube Premium Individual subscription will have to pay $16 per month, up from $14. However, it’s the YouTube Premium Family Plan that is impacted most, with a price hike to $27 per month, up from the previous price of $23. That’s a $4 increase per month, or $48 more a year.

Reddit user Intrepid_Airline3088 shared a screenshot of the email below and said: “Nope not happening. Just cancelled my premium, already expensive enough. Multi-billion dollar company acting like they are going broke or something.”

YouTube Premium Lite, which is Google’s entry-level tier, is also going up in price, and will cost $9 per month, up from $8. YouTube’s music streaming service is up to $12 a month from $11, making it more expensive than Apple Music (though it’s worth highlighting that YouTube Music is included at no additional cost with Individual and Family Plan subscriptions).

The last YouTube Premium price increase came in 2023, but follows a continuing trend of subscription services creeping up in price without offering anything new to justify it.

Netflix, Spotify, PlayStation Plus, and Xbox Game Pass have all increased in price, with the initial value prospect slowly being eroded.

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Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.