🆕 YouTube Premium Lite offers mostly ad-free content for $7.99 per month

👀 Ads will still appear on Shorts, music videos, and when using the search function

✋ Premium Lite subscribers won't get access to YouTube Music, downloads, or background play

🔜 Premium Lite is rolling out in the US and will come to Thailand, Germany, and Australia in the coming weeks, with more countries to follow

YouTube has announced a more affordable subscription option called YouTube Premium Lite. The new subscription tier costs $7.99 and lets you enjoy most YouTube videos ad-free.

The key word here is "most", as you'll still see ads on Shorts, music videos, and when using the search function. YouTube Premium Lite subscribers also won't get access to YouTube Music, downloads, or background play, which might be a deal breaker for some.

Still, Premium plan members will tell you that once you've experienced YouTube without annoying ads, it's almost impossible to turn back. If you're willing to give up some of Premium's other features, you'll save $5 a month in the process, which isn't an awful deal.

YouTube Premium vs Premium Lite. (Credit: YouTube)

YouTube has also revealed that there are now over 125 million YouTube Music and Premium subscribers and hinted it was looking at new ways to attract subscribers last year. Like YouTube Premium, Premium Lite works across multiple devices, including your smartphone, PC, and TV.

Premium Lite is rolling out in the US now and will come to Thailand, Germany, and Australia in the coming weeks. YouTube said it will bring Premium Lite to more countries this year, and offer more ways for users to get the most from their subscriptions.

I canceled Spotify for YouTube Premium a few years ago and – either though I prefer Apple Music for my music listening needs – I still haven’t cancelled YouTube Premium.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.