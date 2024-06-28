🆕 More features are coming to YouTube Premium

🧪 Five new features are on the way, three of which are experimental

📈 There are now over 100 million YouTube Premium subscribers

👍 Google has also promised to offer more plans in the future

Google has announced new features are coming to YouTube Premium, giving users more control over their experience.

The first new feature that Premium members will notice in the coming weeks is a new “Jump ahead” button, which uses a combination of AI and viewership data to help you skip to the best parts of a video. It’s available to all Android users today and will roll out to iOS users in the coming weeks.

Next up is the ability to watch YouTube Shorts using picture-in-picture. You can watch your favorite Shorts on Android devices while browsing other apps, staying connected as you enjoy YouTube’s TikTok-like videos.

Premium subscribers can also look forward to some new experimental features. Smart downloads are coming to YouTube Shorts, allowing you to always have a fresh batch of entertaining Shorts downloaded to your phone, ready to watch whenever you’re offline.

Unsurprisingly, YouTube Premium is also getting more AI features. Conversational AI is an assistive tool that can answer questions, suggest related content, and more, all without getting in the way of your playback experience. To access the tool, tap “Ask” beneath select videos.

YouTube is also redesigning the watch page for web devices. It should make finding related content easier as well as engaging with comments. Remember, you’ll need to opt-in to experience these experimental features.

Google also announced that it’s committed to bringing members more plan options in a community post. It wants to expand its existing offers to more regions, while also introducing new plans and ways for users to share their benefits with friends in the future.

There are now over 100 million YouTube Music and Premium subscribers worldwide. I canceled Spotify for YouTube Premium, and I’ve never looked back.

Next: It looks like YouTube is skipping to the end of videos when using ad blockers

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.