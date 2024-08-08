🆕 YouTube creators can use Google Gemini to come up with new video ideas

🤖 The ‘Brainstorm with Gemini’ feature offers prompts, concepts and trend notes

📈 It’ll even suggest thumbnails to use based on Google Search activity

👀 Some YouTube creators can already access the feature in YouTube Studio

YouTube creators will soon get a helping hand from Google’s Gemini AI to help create their next big video. In a video on the company’s Creator Insider channel (thanks, TechCrunch), the new studio integration will improve the current ‘Inspiration’ tab.

The ‘Brainstorm with Gemini’ feature will feature prompts, concepts, trend notes and even suggest thumbnails to help you craft the perfect video.

A YouTube spokesperson told TechCrunch that the feature is only available to a select number of creators but – depending on the feedback it receives – it could roll out to the masses shortly.

YouTube’s inspiration tab is fairly limited currently. (Credit: The Shortcut)

The tool could give creators an edge over other social media platforms, as sometimes starting from a blank canvas can be intimidating. Gemini AI will improve upon the Inspiration tab, currently found in the Channel Analytics section of YouTube Studio.

It’s rather refreshing to see YouTube use AI to help cultivate and grow people’s ideas, instead of using generative AI as a shortcut to create images, text and videos.

It’ll be interesting to see whether relying on Gemini’s advice will lead to more views on a video. Hopefully, the ideas will be better than the answers Google’s AI Overview can give…

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.