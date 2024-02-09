Sony is improving the sound features of the PS5 DualSense controller in the next PlayStation 5 update.

As stated on the PlayStation Blog, the PS5 controller speaker will be able to “produce higher volume sound, allowing you to hear in-game sounds and voice chat audio more clearly”.

Sony also said that the mic input quality will be improved after the PS5 update, thanks to a new AI learning model. Background noise from button presses and game audio will be suppressed, providing a better voice chat experience if you use your controller’s microphone.

Another new addition that PS5 owners can look forward to is the option to adjust the brightness of your PS5 console’s power indicator. Similar to how we can now change the volume of the console’s beep sound or mute it entirely, you’ll soon be able to choose between dim, medium and bright for the PS5’s power indicator.

For those who enjoy using Share Screen, viewers will be able to send a ping or draw a line on a shared screen to highlight certain objects or areas to guide the host player. Viewers can also send emoji-based reactions to encourage or celebrate certain gaming moments.

It’s always pleasing to see the PS5 and best PS5 accessories improve over time thanks to new updates, but the biggest problem with the PlayStation 5 controller is its middling battery life. Hopefully, these enhancements won’t drain the PS5 controller battery life even quicker.

However, it appears Sony is preparing to release a new PS5 controller with a 12-hour battery life, which could appeal to those who are sick of charging their controller after a couple of gaming sessions.