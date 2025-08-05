🤝 Timberland has announced a special collaboration with Sonic the Hedgehog for themed boots and t-shirts

🦔 The boots are limited to just 30 pairs, and come with Sonic emblazoned on the side and blue laces to match

👕 The t-shirts are both short and long-sleeved and come with associated logos and special Sonic artwork to match, with only 50 of each available in black and white

📆 All items are available from the Shibuya PARCO Timberland store on August 9, and are in celebration of the opening of Sega's flagship store in the same venue

Timberland, best known for its range of outdoor boots and apparel, has announced a surprise collaboration with Sonic the Hedgehog on its Japanese website.

A very limited edition set of Sonic-themed tan boots, they feature the blue blur and a logo on the inner side, as well as some blue laces to match. Unfortunately, stock is limited to just 30 pairs, and will cost ¥38,500 (approx $261).

Alongside the boots are short and long-sleeve t-shirts, which are available in both black and white. The long-sleeve version has Sonic in his Timberland boots on the chest, with the sleeves having Timberland and Sonic logos on opposing arms.

By comparison, the short sleeve moves the logos to the front, and puts a larger image of Sonic as the back print.

(Credit: Sega/Timberland)

The t-shirts are also limited to 50 pieces of each colour. The short-sleeve one is ¥11,000 (approx $74) while the long-sleeve is ¥14,000 (approx $95).

All items are exclusively available from the Shibuya PARCO Timberland store from August 9, although don't expect them to stay around for long, given the extremely limited quantities and fairly reasonable price. Anybody who does manage to pick up any of the limited edition items will get an exclusive postcard and sticker of Sonic in his Timbs.

The Sonic and Timberland crossover is being released to celebrate the upcoming grand opening of Sega's flagship store in Tokyo at the same Shibuya PARCO location as the Timberland store.

This isn't the first collaboration Sonic has done with footwear, as there was a set of Sonic Crocs that dropped back in 2023.

Speaking of Crocs, there are some adorable Animal Crossing Crocs releasing later this month that are available for purchase in the USA in both adults' and kids' sizes alongside a few sets of fun-themed Jibbitz to match.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.