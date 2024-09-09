Image credit: XGIMI

📽️ XGIMI announced the MoGo 3 Pro at IFA 2024

🎒 It’s designed to be taken anywhere with 1080p resolution and Google TV

☕ It’s roughly the size of a large coffee tumbler

💲 You can order it now starting at $449

XGMI had a slew of announcements to make at IFA 2024 in Berlin, Germany, including the high-end Horizon S Max and S Pro. Alongside it, the company also introduced the MoGo 3 Pro. It’s XGMI’s newest outdoor projector that aims to be as versatile as it is portable, and it comes with an asking price that makes it a compelling alternative to the Samsung Freestyle and Anker Nebula Capsules of the world.

One of the big advantages of the MoGo 3 Pro is the compact design. It reminds me a lot of a portable coffee mug in its shape and size. It weighs 2.43 pounds, so it isn’t a pain to lug around, and it can easily fit into a backpack or duffel bag without issue. You can even wear it thanks to the included lanyard.

Image credit: XGIMI

The projector can swivel between zero and 130 degrees to easily position an up to 120-inch screen to your wall, tent, and more. It comes with XGIMI’s ISA 2.0 technology to automatically position the image and keep it flat against the surface. It’ll even automatically dim itself when you walk in front of it. Automatic keystone is by far one of my favorite features on XGIMI projectors, and I’m glad to see it on this mid-range option.

The XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro produces a 1080p resolution picture with up to 450 ISO lumens. On paper, the projector supports 90% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, so picture quality should be colorful and vibrant. I saw the quality of the projection at the company’s launch event in New York City, and it seemed pretty solid.

The XGIMI Mogo3 doesn’t have an internal battery, but it only needs 65W USB-C for power so you could connect it to a battery pack or wall power. XIGMI also sells a PowerBase Stand that’s basically a tripod with a 20,000mAh battery built-in. It can power the MoGo 3 Pro for 2.5 hours, so it should last long enough for any modern-day movie.

Image credit: XGIMI

For sound, it has dual-integrated 5W Harman Kardon speakers, which also turn this device into a party speaker. You can swivel the lap downward when connected to the optional PowerBase Stand to display various colors pulsating to the beat of the music played through your phone via Bluetooth. XGIMI demoed the feature at its launch event, and while it’s no revolution in the world of projectors, it’s a nice bonus for those who might want a bit more out of a projector than just a huge screen. I have yet to listen to the speakers in a home setting, but I’ve heard from other reporters that they’re pretty solid.

Speaking of which, XGIMI also offers a “Creative Optical Filter,” which can create ambient and immersive experiences. It’s meant to replicate the feeling of using a VR headset by projecting things like a starry sky onto your ceiling, creating an all-encompassing visual to help you relax. This is a feature I’ll be testing out a lot when I review it.

Image credit: XGIMI

The XGIMI MoGo 3’s biggest upgrade: Google TV. This makes the MoGo 3 Pro easy to use and navigate, and you can finally watch Netflix without having to side-load the app in a weird, hacky way. Just set up the projector and open the Netflix app to watch your favorite shows and movies. This is huge not just for new customers, but those who may be upgrading their current XGIMI projector soon.

The MoGo 3 Pro is on sale now on XGIMI’s website, Amazon, and other retailers. It’s priced at $449 for the projector alone and $499 when bundled with the PowerBase Stand (the stand by itself costs $129 so you’ll be saving a lot of money here). The Creative Optical Filter is available for $44.99. You can also get a carrying case for an additional $69.

My review unit is sitting beside my desk, and I plan to fully evaluate it, so stay tuned.