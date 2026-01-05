👓 XGIMI has officially entered the smart glasses category

📽️ The famous projector company just unveiled its new MemoMind smart glasses

📐 They offer a premium, lightweight design with all-day battery life

🤖 You can speak to them using AI like you can the Ray-Ban Meta glasses

❌ There aren’t any cameras to keep the design as minimal as possible

💰 Pricing starts at $599

If you think Ray-Ban Meta glasses are too bulky or aren’t stylish enough for you, XGIMI has something up its sleeve. At CES 2026, the famous projector company announced its first pair of smart glasses called MemoMind, which aim to deliver the comfort and style you want from normal glasses with bleeding-edge AI perks. The result? A pair of eyeglasses that look a lot more “normal” than what Meta’s been able to kick out.

Each frame is designed to be as thin and light as possible. XGIMI made it so that you can customize your frame with eight different options, as well as five different temple design choices. The company wanted its pair of smart glasses to be as comfortable to wear as possible, so it used a new ultra-light Memo Air Display that weighs just 28.9 grams to reduce weight and make wearing them feel like nothing. We have yet to try on a pair, but judging from the images XGIMI shared, the glasses seem like they’ll be pretty comfortable.

You’ll notice that there aren’t any cameras on these glasses. Instead of capturing photos and videos on the go, XGIMI wants to give you easy access to AI while blending into the background, hence the minimalist look. That means summoning an assistant that can take notes, check your calendar, and more by using AI models from companies like OpenAI, Azure, and Qwen. The lack of a camera will also help improve battery life, which is rated for a full day of use and a week with the included charging case.

It also likely didn’t want to add to the glasses’ weight. A camera can lead to a chunky pair of spectacles because of the tech it needs to operate, and it seems like XGIMI wanted to prioritize design over everything else.

That means all you can do with them is talk to AI, which doesn’t seem to be a bad thing. It at least means you get a more comfortable pair of glasses to wear, contradicting the experience of glasses like the Ray-Ban Meta which are a bit too heavy or awkward for some users.

Of course, speaking to an AI agent isn’t all you can do. XGIMI is also building displays into the lenses of the MemoMind glasses. There’s the Memo Air Display which projects a display into one of your eyes for quickly looking at notifications, among other things. And then there’s Memo One, which projects a screen into both eyes for easier viewing. It’s similar to the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses that did sub-par in reviews, although we’ll need to test XGIMI’s to know who comes out on top.

XGIMI also says it’s working on a third display-equipped model, but it wasn’t ready to show off that pair at CES 2026.

The two models that XGIMI is launching at the show are the MemoMind Air Display and One. The starting price for MemoMind One will sit at $599. Preorders for One and other models are expected to open “soon.” We’ll be going hands-on with the new smart glasses while we’re at CES, so stay tuned.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.