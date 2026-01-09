🆕 Microsoft has announced a new Developer Direct livestream to showcase some new games

Microsoft has announced its fourth Developer Direct, and there’s a lot to look forward to for Xbox fans.

This iteration of Microsoft’s Xbox games showcase features some long-awaited heavy-hitters for the platform, including updates on some longstanding series in what marks the 25th anniversary of Xbox.

According to the Xbox Wire announcement, Playground Games is showing off two new games, with updates on both the new Fable and a first look at Forza Horizon 6.

The new Fable sees a long-awaited return for fans of the RPG to Albion, with Microsoft promising a look at the “magic and mischief that awaits players in this fresh new beginning for the franchise, including a first look at some stunning new gameplay”.

In addition, Microsoft has promised that Fable fans will be happy to see the game’s “core themes” return of “choice, consequence, drama, action, British humor and (of course) chickens” which have all been “reimagined for existing fans and new players alike”.

The Developer Direct will also feature a new first look and deep dive into Forza Horizon 6, which was first announced back at the Tokyo Games Show and fittingly takes the game to Japan. Microsoft’s announcement promises a “very first look at gameplay, including reveals of new features – and how Japan comes to life in this stunning new installment” after fans have clamored for the country as a setting for many years.

Alongside two veteran entries in Xbox’s game catalog, Microsoft is also using this Developer Direct to show off some more details about Beast of Reincarnation, which was first revealed at last year’s Xbox Games Showcase, and marks the first AAA game that Game Freak has developed outside of Pokémon.

The Developer Direct is set to kick off at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm UK time on January 22, so you don’t have too long to wait.

