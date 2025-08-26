🔜 Forza Horizon 6 could be announced sooner than we thought

📆 According to a report from Windows Central, the game could see an unveiling at next month's Tokyo Game Show

👀 A recently deleted Instagram post also allegedly showed a Playground Games employee scanning a kei car – a uniquely Japanese compact car

🙏 This has sent fans into a frenzy, as Japan has long been a requested location for the series

Forza Horizon 6 might be announced this year, and its rumored setting has sent series fans into a frenzy.

According to Windows Central, a few factors point to an inevitable reveal of the sixth Forza Horizon title later this year along with where it could be set.

There have been various Reddit threads discussing a now-deleted Instagram post that showed a Playground Games member digitally scanning a Kei car at an Australian car import firm in recent weeks.

A Kei car is a class of ultra-compact cars specifically designated for Japan. Understandably, this information spread like wildfire as apparent confirmation that the Horizon series might finally be headed for Japan.

The Windows Central report claims to have seen "official, widely circulated" documentation that suggests Microsoft is planning to announce Forza Horizon 6 at the Tokyo Game Show that kicks off next month, September 25 to September 28.

This year's event will be the largest one in its history, and Microsoft has already confirmed Xbox will be in attendance. Previous versions of Forza Horizon have been announced at Gamescom, but Forza Horizon 6 could be announced in Tokyo, which would tie in to its new setting.

Forza Horizon 5 is one of the best-selling games for Xbox and was recently released on PS5. There’s every chance the game could launch on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S now that the game has gone multiplatform. However, according to leaker Nate the Hate, a Nintendo Switch 2 version hasn’t been reported.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.