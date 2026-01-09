📆 Microsoft is releasing the former Xbox exclusive title, Avowed, on PS5 on February 17

Microsoft is continuing its controversial strategy of releasing every Xbox exclusive on Sony’s rival PS5 platform, with Avowed the latest title to come to PlayStation.

Avowed will release on PS5 on February 17, a year after it debuted on Xbox Series X|S and PC, and some may argue PlayStation gamers are getting the best version.

Avowed’s PS5 release coincides with an anniversary update, which includes a New Game+ mode, a photo mode, a new weapon type, and new races to play as.

There’s also a strong chance that Avowed will be PS5 Pro enhanced, which will offer a higher resolution and better performance than the Xbox Series X version.

Almost every first-party game that was once exclusive to Xbox consoles has made its way to PS5 now, though there is one notable title missing.

Starfield is arguably the biggest Xbox game that’s yet to come to PlayStation 5. However, it’s frankly only a matter of time at this point. Even Halo is coming to PS5 this year, something that was previously unthinkable.

Microsoft is holding a Developer Direct showcase on January 22, where it will give players a closer look at Fable, Forza Horizon 6, and Beast of Reincarnation. There’s usually a surprise announcement during Xbox’s Developer Direct presentations, so hopefully that continues.

