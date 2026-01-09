🙌 Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack has added the rare GameCube title Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance to its library on the Nintendo Switch 2

💰 Released in 2005, a physical copy of this tactical role-playing game can cost around $200 on resale markets

👍 It is the eighth GameCube game available on the service for Switch 2 users, joining titles like Luigi’s Mansion and The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker

👏 Subscribers benefit from enhanced features including higher resolution, button remapping, save states, a CRT filter, and online play for games with local multiplayer

Nintendo has revealed that a new GameCube has been added to its Switch Online + Expansion Pack service – and it’s one that isn’t easy to find.

Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance was first teased last year, and it’s now the first game to be added to the Switch 2’s GameCube library in 2026. Nintendo has also added the game’s soundtrack to the Nintendo Music app.

The tactical role-playing game was first released in 2005, and fetches a princely sum on resale sites like eBay. A physical copy goes for around $200 these days.

Like all GameCube games, you’ll need to be a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscriber to play them, and also own a Nintendo Switch 2. GameCube games aren’t available on the original Switch, sadly.

Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance is the eight GameCube title to come to Nintendo Switch 2. It joins Wario World, Luigi’s Mansion, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, F-Zero GX, Super Mario Strikers, Chibi-Robo, and Soul Calibur 2.

Like all GameCube games on the Nintendo Switch Online service, you can enjoy a higher resolution, button remapping, save states and a CRT filter. Games with local multiplayer can also be played online with friends.

