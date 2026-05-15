🤏 Leaked images show a compact, “squished” Xbox Cloud Gaming controller design

🛜 It features Wi-Fi connectivity for low latency, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB-C charging

☁️ The device supports Microsoft’s shift toward cloud apps on TVs and streaming sticks

🔜 An official reveal is expected at the Xbox Games Showcase on June 7

Along with the new Xbox Elite Series 3 controller leaking, photos and details have emerged regarding Microsoft’s dedicated Xbox Cloud Gaming controller

As shared by Technoblog, the Xbox Cloud Gaming features a more compact and compressed design. However, it generally retains the same layout that Xbox fans are used to.

The controller can connect to 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi for a low-latency connection, and supports Bluetooth 5.3. There’s a USB-C port for charging, and a 500mAh rechargeable battery. The controller will be available in white and black, judging from the leaked photos.

(Credit: Everton Favretto/Technoblog)

A dedicated Xbox Cloud Gaming controller would have made more sense if Microsoft was still releasing its Xbox streaming stick, which was codenamed Project Keystone. However, the device was effectively mothballed, according to ex-Xbox boss Phil Spencer, as Microsoft pivoted towards Xbox Cloud Gaming apps instead.

Microsoft has continued to improve Xbox Cloud Gaming, and it’s now available via several devices, whether that’s Samsung and LG TVs, or through Amazon Fire Sticks or on mobile.

(Credit: Everton Favretto/Technoblog)

Recently, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can enjoy 1440p resolution with higher bitrates, and Microsoft has made several improvements to the Xbox Cloud Gaming experience, making it more aligned with a console UI.

It remains to be seen whether the Xbox Cloud Gaming controller will see the light of day, but we’re likely to hear an official announcement at Microsoft’s upcoming Xbox Games Showcase on June 7.

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Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.