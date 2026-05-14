🤩 Reviews for Forza Horizon 6 are now available

👏 The game is sitting on a Metacritic score of 91 after 47 critic reviews

😲 It means the game has received universal acclaim from reviewers

📆 Forza Horizon 6 launches on Xbox Series X|S and PC on May 19, 2026

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Amazon: Forza Horizon 6

It may no longer be an exclusive, with a PS5 version on the way, but Xbox Series X|S owners can rejoice knowing that Forza Horizon 6 is another stunning entry in the series.

The open-world racing game, which is set in Japan this year, has achieved a Metacritic score of 91 after 47 critic reviews. That’s only one point less than Forza Horizon 5, and the score could increase as more scores are tallied.

Here’s what reviewers made of the latest entry in the Forza Horizon series, which releases on May 19, 2026.

Eurogamer was one of many outlets that gave Forza Horizon 6 a perfect score, saying:

“Playground Games does it again: equal parts adept teacher and artisanal tour guide, Forza Horizon 6 takes the lessons from 14 years of series history and applies them with panache.”

Insider Gaming also thought Forza Horizon 6 was worthy of full marks, and said:

“Forza Horizon 6's Banksy-level vistas of Japan are breathtaking, and the improvements to the progression system have placed the title at the pinnacle of the racing genre once again.”

Pure Xbox said Forza Horizon 6 “delivers what is easily the seriers’ most complete experience to date” in its 9/10 review:

“The Japanese map is amazing; a joy to explore - and the location's visuals are off the charts too, across the board. Whilst I'd have liked to see a bit more in terms of new races and event types, particularly in the Tokyo region, there's still so much fun to be had here that it's more of a nitpick than anything else. Forza Horizon fans are going to have so much fun with this sixth iteration, and that's not to mention how much the game will change and evolve over time as Playground Games keeps adding to it. Horizon Japan is officially here, and I feel like I'm going to be playing this game for years to come.”

Game Informer gave Forza Horizon 6 a score of 93/100 in its review, and said:

“Even for a series built on delivering approachable racing action that appeals to both newcomers and hardcore players, Forza Horizon 6 impresses at each turn, delivering one of the greatest racing games of this generation.”

GamesRadar+ wasn’t quite as enamoured with Forza Horzion 6, but still conceded its the best game in the series yet in its 8/10 review:

“The best Forza Horizon game yet, delivering an astonishingly vast and detailed open world, filled with incredible features. With easily 100 hours of high quality solo content and infinite potential with community creations and online play, Forza Horizon 6 is a glorious showcase game for Xbox gaming. Just be warned the straight-laced racing gameplay is pretty tame compared to the genre's finest.”

Gamereactor UK was one of the few sites to award Forza Horizon 6 a lower score, saying its 6/10 review:

“Horizon 6 disappointed me. Me, who has played all six instalments in the series. I feel some of the progress Horizon 5 introduced is missing; I don't think Playground are willing enough to experiment with everything from progression to UI design; and I don't think Japan comes across well as a setting here. But conversely, this, along with the last handful of Horizon games, is one of the best arcade racers you can find, based on everything this game predictably executes so masterfully. I therefore take the liberty of recommending Horizon 6 solely on the basis that it works as well as it does, although I must once again recommend that Playground Games really take their time to be more ambitious in the future.”

Still, despite this, Forza Horizon 6 has established itself as one of the best-reviewed games of 2026. If you’re a big fan of the series and have been desperate to see a version take place in Japan, there should be a lot to love here. For those who may have had enough of the Horizon series for now, it doesn’t sound like Forza Horizon 6 will reinvent the wheel, so bear that in mind.

Forza Horizon 6 launches on May 19 for Xbox Series X|S and PC, and is also part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Microsoft is also releasing a Forza Horizon 6 Limited Edition controller and headset.

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Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.