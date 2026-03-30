📆 Microsoft has announced a new Xbox Games Showcase, set for June 7, 2026

👀 It’ll immediately be followed by a deep dive into the upcoming Gears of War prequel, Gears of War: E-Day

🥳 The Xbox Wire post also discusses a return for Xbox FanFest, to help celebrate the 25th anniversary of Xbox

🤔 Microsoft is teasing a look back and a look forward at what’s coming for FanFest, maybe suggesting more news on Project Helix

Microsoft has announced a brand new Xbox Games Showcase for 2026, and it’ll be followed by a deep dive into a returning fan favourite series for the console platform.

As per a new post on the Xbox Wire, this year’s Xbox Games Showcase takes place on June 7, and will include the usual “first gameplay looks and huge news on upcoming titles from our first-party studios across the Xbox family, as well as our third-party partners around the globe – from the biggest franchises to soon-to-be indie darlings”.

You should be able to watch the Games Showcase at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST on June 7 on the official Xbox YouTube and Twitch channels, plus on Facebook.

It’ll immediately be followed by a special feature on the new Gears of War: E-Day title, which Microsoft says will take “players into the start of Emergence Day, offering new details, gameplay and insights about the hugely anticipated origin story to the Gears of War saga.”

The new Gears of War is acting as a prequel to the original series, and is set some 14 years before the start of the other games – being first announced back in June 2024, this has been a long time coming.

Microsoft also announced a return for Xbox FanFest to help celebrate the 25th anniversary of Xbox, which will “include a look back at the last 25 years, alongside a forward view of what’s next”. It’s unclear what this may include, although it’d be nice to get some more Project Helix news to wet the whistle.

The Xbox Wire post also notes that the Xbox Games Showcase and Gears of War: E-Day double feature is kicking off a week’s worth of coverage on the Xbox Wire and Xbox’s YouTube channel about the games that’ll be shown off at the showcase and more besides.

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Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.