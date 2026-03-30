🚨 Sony has announced an impending price rise for the PS5 Pro, effective April 2nd

📈 As a result, the price of the console is going up to $899 from the current $749 MSRP

💰 Sony is citing “global pressures” for the price rise that has also affected the standard PS5 and PlayStation Portal

👆 The PS5 Disc and Digital Editions are up by $100, too, to $650 and $600, respectively

Walmart: PS5 Pro

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Amazon: PS5 Pro

If you’ve been thinking of picking up a PS5 Pro, then you’ve only got a few days left before the current purchase is going to cost a lot more.

Sony announced a PS5 price increase last week, after price hikes had affected the PS5 Digital Edition in other regions last year.

It means that on April 2, the PS5 Pro will increase from its $749.99 price tag (up from the launch price of $699.99), to $899.99. That’s a $150 price hike.

Best PS5 Pro deals

You’ll want to act quickly to ensure you don’t pay more than you’ll need to, and various retailers still have Sony’s powerful PlayStation 5 for the current price. Amazon has the best current price at $696.57, while GameStop has already raised the price by $100.

How much is the PS5 Pro going to be?

Sony has announced that the PS5 Pro’s price will rise to $899 from the current $749 MSRP – that’s a hefty $150 increase.

Alongside the hefty rise to the PS5 Pro, Sony also announced concurrent rises for the standard console, both in digital and disc editions.

The PS5 Disc Edition will go to $650 (from $550), and the Digital Edition will be $600 (up from $550). It’s the first time either has risen in the USA, although it is the second price increase in a year for the Digital Edition elsewhere in the world.

The price of the PlayStation Portal is also going up to $250 from a previous price of $200.

Why is Sony raising prices for the PS5 Pro?

In short, Sony is citing “global pressures” as to why prices are rises are being implemented. As per a longer post on the PlayStation blog, the Japanese firm had the following to say:

“With continued pressures in the global economic landscape, we’ve made the decision to increase the prices of PS5, PS5 Pro, and PlayStation Portal remote player globally. We know that price changes impact our community, and after careful evaluation, we found this was a necessary step to ensure we can continue delivering innovative, high-quality gaming experiences to players worldwide.”

Up next: Every PS5 Pro game with PSSR 2 support

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.