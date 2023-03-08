The Xbox Series S Oreo-themed console is a monstrosity
This might be the worst custom console design I've ever seen
They say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but no one can convince me that this Xbox Series S Oreo-themed console is even remotely appealing. It’s an affront to the eyes.
As shared by Twitter user Idle Sloth, the Xbox Series S Oreo-themed console has been revealed in all its cookie-crumbling glory. It’s a Frankenstein-like creation, where the Xbox Series S takes the place of the delicious creme filling Oreos are famous for.
The Shortcut is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Listen carefully, though, and you can hear the Xbox Series S quietly screaming for help as it struggles to free itself from its cookie-crafted prison. It appears the Xbox has also been dunked in milk, suggesting the console has been fiercely interrogated during its captivity – maybe Oreo wanted to know the next suite of Xbox Game Pass titles on the way? It’s unclear.
➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Xbox Oreo console
🍪 An Oreo-themed Xbox Series S is on the way
🤢 However, the design is rather polarizing
🎮 Microsoft has teamed up with Oreo to offer in-game content
🏅 The console will likely be given away as part of a sweepstakes competition
The custom console’s garish design means you won’t be able to place the Xbox Series S in a horizontal position, but thankfully there’s at least a cutout for the console’s fan, which should prevent overheating. You also get an Oreo-themed Xbox controller, as you’d expect.
Microsoft teamed up with the world’s most popular cookie back in January to offer in-game rewards for some of the best Xbox Series X games. Fans could also buy custom cookie designs featuring the Xbox logo and A, B, X and Y controller buttons.
The partnership saw tasteful cosmetics that represented Oreo’s brand colors – blue, white and black – but we’ve had to wait a few months for the custom Oreo hardware to appear.
Of course, as much as I dislike the look of the Xbox Series S Oreo-themed console, there will be some who love the over-the-top design. After all, many of my colleagues thought the utterly depressing McDonald’s gaming chair was a wonderful creation, and that’s why we’re no longer on speaking terms.