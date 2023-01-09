➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Xbox Oreos

Microsoft has announced a tasty new partnership with Oreo cookies that includes exclusive in-game rewards for some of the best Xbox Series X games.

The classic creme-filled cookies will feature six embossed custom designs, from the iconic Xbox logo to the A, B, X and Y controller buttons and directional arrows.

However, it’s the exclusive in-game rewards that will really get Xbox players salivating.

By scanning the Oreo Xbox Special Edition cookies and entering the baked-in symbols in the correct sequence – which are inspired by cheat codes hidden in games throughout history – players can unlock Oreo-inspired content for Halo Infinite, Sea of Thieves and Forza Horizon 5.

This includes new armor packs and vehicle skins in Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, and new ship cosmetics in Sea of Thieves.

Xbox Oreo in-game rewards. (Credit: Microsoft)

But that’s not all. There are also prize draws to enter where you could win custom Oreo hardware, Xbox consoles, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate memberships, and even a holiday experience for the whole family.

The Xbox-themed Oreos will be available to purchase in 22 countries and should start appearing on store shelves this month. If you want to drive, sail and run around in Oreo-branded colors, don’t miss this limited-timed partnership.