The Xbox Series S may be Microsoft’s best-selling console this generation, but that hasn’t stopped it from receiving criticism.

The diminutive white box isn’t as powerful as the Xbox Series X or PS5, which has led to accusations that the Xbox Series S is holding developers back.

We’ve also seen some developers lament having to make their games work on the Xbox Series S, especially as Microsoft has a parity clause in place. This led to Baldur’s Gate 3 being infamously delayed, as the Xbox Series S version couldn’t run split-screen co-op.

The issue was such a stumbling block that Microsoft waved its parity clause specifically for Baldur’s Gate 3. However, after almost two years after launch, split-screen co-op is finally coming to Xbox Series S.

It’s a move that will please Microsoft, as it could have easily made more exceptions for other studios at the risk of fragmenting its user base. But now that the one game that broke the parity rule has been fixed, it can continue its stance with more confidence.

The new Baldur’s Gate 3 update is available to stress test and members of the Xbox Insider Program can take part. Patch 8, as it’s called, will also bring cross-play support, allowing Xbox, PS5 and PC players to party up and adventure together.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.