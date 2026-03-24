🆕 A new Xbox Partner Preview event has been announced

📆 It will take place on Thursday, March 26, and run for about 30 minutes

👀 The focus is on third-party games like Stranger Than Heaven, Stalker 2, and The Expanse

🙌 Viewers can expect new reveals, world premieres, and Xbox Game Pass news

Microsoft has announced a new Xbox Partner Preview will take place this week on Thursday, March 26. The showcase will focus on third-party games, and is expected to last around 30 minutes.

Microsoft has already teased a couple of games that will headline the show, including Ryu Ga Gotoku’s upcoming Stranger Than Heaven, an update for Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl, and a look at The Expanse: Osiris Reborn.

Microsoft is also teasing brand-new reveals, world premieres, and Xbox Game Pass announcements, so it sounds like it will be well worth tuning in.

Will we hear anything more about Xbox Project Helix? Probably not, but Microsoft hasn’t specifically ruled it out in its announcement post.

How to watch the Xbox Partner Preview

The Xbox Partner Preview showcase takes place on March 26 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 5pm GMT / 6pm CET across Xbox’s channels on YouTube and Twitch. If you watch it on YouTube, you can enjoy a 4K/60fps stream, while it’ll be 1080p/60fps elsewhere.

Microsoft recently announced a big Xbox update is coming that improves the player experience in several ways, and some lucky gamers can save up to 50% off on an Xbox Series X thanks to some exclusive “Just for you” offers.

Up next: Microsoft looks set to revive its backwards compatibility program for Xbox’s 25th anniversary

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.