📉 The Xbox Series X is currently up to 50% off via a limited “Just For You” offer

🎮 The deal appears targeted at existing Xbox One S and Xbox One X players

💰 The discount, which brings the price down to around $300, varies based on user behavior (subscription, usage, purchase)

👀 To check eligibility, users must visit the “Consoles and Accessories” section of the Microsoft Store on their console

Microsoft has slashed the price of the Xbox Series X by a whopping 50%, though not everyone can take advantage of this limited-time deal.

Some fans have noticed that a “Just For You” offer is available (thanks, Pure Xbox), knocking over $250 off Microsoft’s flagship console. The Xbox Series X Digital Edition is 50% off, bringing the price down to $300.

The offer appears to be targeting Xbox One S and Xbox One X players who may not have upgraded to Microsoft’s new console yet, and it appears the discount varies depending on the user. Microsoft says the discount is “based on factors such as subscription, usage, or purchase, behavior”.

To see if you’re eligible for the offer, you’ll need to head to the Microsoft Store on your console and go to “Consoles and Accessories” from the dashboard. Click on “Xbox Consoles”, and you can see whether you’ve got a personalized deal.

The deal is welcome, especially as Microsoft didn’t offer any meaningful discounts during Black Friday 2025. It also didn’t help that we’ve seen two price increases on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, making both consoles a much harder sell.

Microsoft recently announced that the next Xbox, codenamed Project Helix, is in development and will let players enjoy Xbox and PC games on one system. We’ve rounded up everything you need to know about Xbox Project Helix and will be tracking any future announcements as Microsoft prepares for the next console generation.

Up next: A new Xbox update is adding a feature we’ve been demanding to see for years

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.