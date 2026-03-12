👏 Microsoft could bring back the Xbox backwards compatibility program for Xbox’s 25th anniversary

Microsoft could revive its Xbox backwards compatibility program for the 25th anniversary of the platform.

That’s been teased by Xbox’s VP of next generation, Jason Ronald, at a keynote at this year’s GDC conference, where Xbox Project Helix was discussed. If true, this would revive an effort Microsoft stopped in November 2021 after re-releasing 76 games.

Granted, this wasn’t confirmed outright, but Ronald said in the keynote that Microsoft’s game preservation team would “release some iconic games from the past that are now going to be able to be played in entirely new ways”.

This is a vague statement, and could mean anything from remasters to brand new backwards compatible games.

Another thought (thanks, Pure Xbox) is that it could mean backwards compatibility for Xbox games running on PC or the Asus ROG Xbox Ally handhelds. At the same GDC event, Microsoft announced ‘Xbox Mode’ for Windows 11, which sees the Xbox Full Screen Experience mode come to all types of Windows 11 PCs, including desktops, laptops and more, which suggests a tighter integration between Xbox and PC.

In any case, it seems classic games are on the agenda for Microsoft to celebrate Xbox’s 25th anniversary – it had been previously teased that the brand was expecting big things to celebrate some important milestones.

Moreover, Microsoft said it was “committed to keeping games from four generations of Xbox playable for years to come. As part of our 25th anniversary later this year, we’ll be rolling out new ways to play some of the most iconic games from our past.”

