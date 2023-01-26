(Credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Yesterday’s Xbox Developer Direct livestream surprised us all when it revealed Tango Gameworks’ cel-shaded rhythm shooter Hi-Fi Rush, and then promptly surprised us all again when it announced the game would hit Xbox Game Pass at the end of the show. But it isn’t the only title coming to Microsoft’s subscription service this week.

We’ve already had word that the much-anticipated GoldenEye 007 remaster will come to Xbox Game Pass tomorrow. Expect to play through the classic Rare shooter in 4K resolution and 60fps, with achievements and split-screen multiplayer both supported too. If you want to go online, though, you’ll have to pick up the Nintendo Switch version of the game.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Xbox Game Pass

🤩 A bunch more titles are heading to Xbox Game Pass

🔫 GoldenEye and the newly revealed Hi-Fi Rush will be the first to appear

⚔ Followed by the controller-optimized port of Age of Empires 2

🙌 And a ton more appealing picks

In an Xbox Wire post, Microsoft revealed the rest of the games coming in the next few weeks. Topping them is Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition, the controller-optimized Xbox port of the classic RTS that was announced last year. It’s one of the most beloved strategy games of all time and has been released in various remasters on PC over the last decade but has never before come to Xbox consoles. I’ve got my fingers crossed that it will play as smoothly as the original.

On top of that comes a preview of Inkulinait, another strategy game but one that’s drawn like a medieval manuscript – a bit like Pentiment. It’s already generated a bit of buzz and promises to be both tactical and hilarious, so I’m expecting a fair bit of Pythonesque humor (for better or worse).

Turn-based roguelike Darkest Dungeon is also hitting the platform. Although it came out back in 2016, it’s as good as ever, although those who are more into recent titles can check out racer Grid Legends. Also on the racing front comes Hot Wheels Unleashed, a surprisingly robust racing/karting game that even lets you create and share your own tracks. It was recently given away as part of Sony’s PS Plus free games.

Here all the games coming to Xbox Game Pass:

Hi-Fi Rush (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – available now

GoldenEye 007 (Cloud and Console) – January 27

Roboquest (Game Preview) (Console) – January 30

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition (Cloud and Console) – January 31

Inkulinati (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 31

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 31

Darkest Dungeon (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 2

Grid Legends (Cloud) EA Play – February 2

Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 7

As per usual, a bunch of games are also leaving the service by the end of the month. Come January 31, we’ll be saying goodbye to:

Donut County (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master (Console and PC)

Telling Lies (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Worms WMD (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Remember that you can use our Xbox Game Pass discount code to get a hefty $20 off your next annual subscription. Honestly, between GoldenEye and Age of Empires 2, the service is looking great, and that’s before you take into account the many best Xbox Series X games that are already on there.

