Bond, James Bond is back in GoldenEye 007 remastered, which is coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack and Xbox Game Pass subscribers on January 27. (You can save $20 with our Xbox Game Pass Ultimate discount code.)

The beloved first-person shooter’s return was first revealed way back in September of last year, and it’s been 25 years since Rare’s acclaimed adaptation launched on the N64.

The game has been enhanced on Xbox Series X|S consoles, with 4K resolution, 60fps, achievements and split-screen multiplayer for players to enjoy. However, if you were hoping to play online against other agents, I have bad news, Mr. Bond.

Only the Nintendo Switch version includes online play, which is a blow to Xbox gamers, to say the least. Still, most of us will remember those late nights playing against friends on the same TV, so at least the Xbox remaster keeps competitive couch play intact.

It’s worth bearing in mind you’ll need to subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack tier, which costs $49.99 for a year’s subscription. That’s more than the $19.99 a year you’d pay for the classic Nintendo Switch Online, however, you do get access to a library of N64 games – GoldenEye 007 included – and Sega Genesis games.

Furthermore, Expansion Pack tier subscribers also get free DLC. You get the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Booster Course Pass, Animal Crossing: New Horizons: Happy Home Paradise, Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion as part of the deal.

Though the value of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack took a few months to come to bear, I think it’s the better option if you have any interest in playing online on Nintendo’s console. Retro gaming fans can enjoy games spanning four classic consoles, and if you already own games some of the best Nintendo Switch games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, getting the DLC as a bonus makes it well worth it.

Now, who’s up for some slappers only GoldenEye? No, you’re not allowed to pick Oddjob.