Nico De Pasquale Photography / Getty Images

If you’re wondering what to watch on Netflix and other streaming services, then I have some answers for you in the form of new movies and TV shows condensed into a list updated daily. In addition to determining what’s new to watch on Netflix, I also scour Prime Video, Hulu, Disney Plus, Showtime, Apple TV Plus and HBO Max.

I’ll be your TV guide… guy every weekend (email goes out on Fridays), although I’ll add to this “Watch to Watch” page daily as I discover more movies and TV shows, sometimes with your suggestions and feedback.

Because who likes scrolling through the disjointed Netflix list for the new stuff? Case in point, Netflix’s homepage has “Top 10 in the US,” “Trending Now” and “New Releases” with lots of overlap. Remember, if you just got a PS5 restock or Xbox Series X restock recently, your video game console doubles as a streaming device.

On to the entertainment!

Share

Is It Cake? / Netflix

New on Netflix

Is It Cake? Baking show that’s currently the most-watched Netflix show, and no wonder. Host Mikey Day tasks talented bakers to make novelty cakes and asks contestants which are objects as they appear and which are cakes posing as those objects. It’s a fun watch. Trailer / 8-episode season 1

Windfall Hitchcockian thriller in which a hapless burglar breaks into the vacation home of a smug tech CEO and his wife who catch him before he exits. My alt. name for this Jason Segel movie: “How I met your mugger” 😉 Trailer / Movie

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives True crime docuseries about the owner of a trendy raw vegan restaurant – and everything goes wrong. It’s Tinder Swindler meets veggies 🥬 Trailer / 4-part limited series

Human Resources Adult animated sitcom spin-off of the other Nick Kroll adult animated sitcom, Big Mouth. An irreverent workplace comedy that’s for you if you felt like all Big Mouth needed was more The Office satire. Trailer / 10-episode season 1

Black Crab Post-apocalyptic action thriller film out of Sweden follows six soldiers on ice. Heavy on the action and the BRAAAM! (Inception) sound effect. Trailer / Movie / Swedish with English subtitles

Dunkirk Big-budget WWII-set film from 2017 by Christopher Nolan has finally landed on Netflix (came out on March 12). Also tons of BRAAAM sounds! Trailer / Movie



Deep Water / Hulu

New on Hulu

Deep Water Psychological thriller film in which Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have a picture-perfect marriage that’s actually full of dangerous mind games. Trailer / Movie

Welcome to Flatch Mockumentary sitcom in which Hollywood actors pretend to understand middle America. It has the vibes of The Office, but in a setting even more remote than Scranton, Pennsylvania. Trailer / 7-episodes season 1 / Originally on Fox



Master / Amazon Prime Video

New on Amazon Prime Video

Master Horror film set at an elite Northeastern university that everyone says is cursed, just as two new Black women (a freshman student and a faculty member) begin their academic year. Trailer / Movie

The Invisible Man (2020) Sci-Fi horror film starring Elisabeth Moss (Mad Men, Handmaid's Tale) that mixes horror with a domestic abuse backstory. You may have missed it in theaters (it premiered Feb 28, 2020, days before lockdowns began). Now it’s free with Prime. Trailer / Movie



Cheaper by the Dozen / Disney Plus

New on Disney+

Cheaper By The Dozen (2022) Family comedy film gets a remake starring Gabrielle Union (Bring It On) and Zach Braff (Scrubs) as the heads of a 10-kid blended household. Trailer / Movie

More Than Robots Documentary about four teams that prep for the 2020 First Robotics Competition. Looks to be as geeky as it is inspiring. Trailer / Movie



Super Pumped / Showtime

New on Showtime

Violet Drama in which Olivia Munn learns to ignore the negative inner voice that’s preventing her from enjoying life. Trailer / Movie

*SUNDAY* Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber The fourth episode of the seven-part series about Uber. This one stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt as former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick. Trailer / 4th episode of a 7-part limited series



WeCrashed / Apple TV Plus

New on Apple TV+

WeCrashed Drama miniseries chronicling the rise and fall of WeWork, the flex-shared workspace start-up. Pairs well with last year’s documentary WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn on Hulu. The Apple TV+ version stars Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway. Trailer / first 3 episodes of an 8-part mini-series available today



In the coming weeks from The Shortcut

I just received Apple gear for review today (Mac Studio, Studio Display, iPhone SE 3 and Green iPhone 13s). I’m testing/reviewing them this weekend.

More original content and hard-hitting journalism (stay tuned) Apple device reviews How to protect yourself from hackers (still working on this) Best live TV streaming service (cut the cable to save $) New GPU restock guide Why the PSVR 2 eye-tracking will blow you away

Please email me 1:1 if you need tech buying advice. It’s part of the plan, something you get from no other journalist!

How you can help me cover tech – for you

Share The Shortcut

Give a gift subscription

I want to meet you at the platform of your choice

Subscribe to my YouTube

Follow me on Twitter

Follow me on Instagram

Follow me on Facebook