New on Netflix
Is It Cake?
Baking show that’s currently the most-watched Netflix show, and no wonder. Host Mikey Day tasks talented bakers to make novelty cakes and asks contestants which are objects as they appear and which are cakes posing as those objects. It’s a fun watch.
Trailer / 8-episode season 1
Windfall
Hitchcockian thriller in which a hapless burglar breaks into the vacation home of a smug tech CEO and his wife who catch him before he exits.
My alt. name for this Jason Segel movie: “How I met your mugger” 😉
Trailer / Movie
Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives
True crime docuseries about the owner of a trendy raw vegan restaurant – and everything goes wrong. It’s Tinder Swindler meets veggies 🥬
Trailer / 4-part limited series
Human Resources
Adult animated sitcom spin-off of the other Nick Kroll adult animated sitcom, Big Mouth. An irreverent workplace comedy that’s for you if you felt like all Big Mouth needed was more The Office satire.
Trailer / 10-episode season 1
Black Crab
Post-apocalyptic action thriller film out of Sweden follows six soldiers on ice. Heavy on the action and the BRAAAM! (Inception) sound effect.
Trailer / Movie / Swedish with English subtitles
Dunkirk
Big-budget WWII-set film from 2017 by Christopher Nolan has finally landed on Netflix (came out on March 12). Also tons of BRAAAM sounds!
Trailer / Movie
New on Hulu
Deep Water
Psychological thriller film in which Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have a picture-perfect marriage that’s actually full of dangerous mind games.
Trailer / Movie
Welcome to Flatch
Mockumentary sitcom in which Hollywood actors pretend to understand middle America. It has the vibes of The Office, but in a setting even more remote than Scranton, Pennsylvania.
Trailer / 7-episodes season 1 / Originally on Fox
New on Amazon Prime Video
Master
Horror film set at an elite Northeastern university that everyone says is cursed, just as two new Black women (a freshman student and a faculty member) begin their academic year.
Trailer / Movie
The Invisible Man (2020)
Sci-Fi horror film starring Elisabeth Moss (Mad Men, Handmaid's Tale) that mixes horror with a domestic abuse backstory. You may have missed it in theaters (it premiered Feb 28, 2020, days before lockdowns began). Now it’s free with Prime.
Trailer / Movie
New on Disney+
Cheaper By The Dozen (2022)
Family comedy film gets a remake starring Gabrielle Union (Bring It On) and Zach Braff (Scrubs) as the heads of a 10-kid blended household.
Trailer / Movie
More Than Robots
Documentary about four teams that prep for the 2020 First Robotics Competition. Looks to be as geeky as it is inspiring.
Trailer / Movie
New on Showtime
Violet
Drama in which Olivia Munn learns to ignore the negative inner voice that’s preventing her from enjoying life.
Trailer / Movie
*SUNDAY* Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber
The fourth episode of the seven-part series about Uber. This one stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt as former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick.
Trailer / 4th episode of a 7-part limited series
New on Apple TV+
WeCrashed
Drama miniseries chronicling the rise and fall of WeWork, the flex-shared workspace start-up. Pairs well with last year’s documentary WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn on Hulu. The Apple TV+ version stars Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway.
Trailer / first 3 episodes of an 8-part mini-series available today
