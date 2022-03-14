For paid subscribers + free trial users, the next two restock dates AFTER Walmart are at the bottom. 🙏 Thanks for your support

Get 7 day free trial

My budget: I spent $13,007 on Apple devices to review for you starting on Friday. Please subscribe for banner-ad-free HONEST content

At 12pm ET on Monday: go here for the Walmart PS5 Disc restock, PS5 Digital restock and Xbox Series X restock . Must have a paid Walmart+ membership. The prices will be reseller prices until just before the restock. I’ll walk you through it on my YouTube live stream . Key: go to the Walmart link, but don’t over refresh right beforehand (triggers a CAPTCHA).

Here are my thoughts on who these Apple devices will appeal to + PS5/Xbox restock information below that.

The Apple devices I bought for review

Mac Studio

Apple Studio Display

iPad Air 5th generation

iPhone SE 2022 (in both red and white)

iPhone SE 2020 (for comparisons)

GREEN iPhone 13

ALPINE GREEN iPhone 13 Pro Max

Mac Studio and Studio Display

Who should buy it: This is a powerful mini desktop computer ideal for creatives and, if bought with the Studio Display, anyone who wants a next-gen iMac right now. I’ll use it for live streaming PS5 restock and Xbox Series X restock videos on my YouTube channel, for example. It’s a narrower audience than the mainstream MacBook Air.

Who should wait: The M1 Ultra is a breakthrough, but Mac Studio isn’t for everyone. Apple’s most popular computers are usually the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and iMac. We may see a new MacBook Air refresh later this year (and my following is filled with PS5-buying moms and dads who will buy one for Back to School).

This is for serious power users, but