The PS5 Slim continues to be one of the most popular items during Black Friday, and Walmart’s Black Friday PS5 Slim seems like the perfect bundle to buy for those who want Sony’s new console.

For $599.99, it includes the PS5 Slim disc model with a digital copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, a Starlight Blue PS5 DualSense controller, and a physical copy of God of War Ragnarok on PS5.

But there’s a catch. You can save $16.01 by breaking this PS5 Slim bundle down into separate purchases due to current Black Friday deals. Here’s what you need to do.

Purchase the PS5 Slim disc and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 bundle for $499 from your retailer of choice.

Every PS5 controller color is currently on sale for just $49, so you can pick up the Starlight Blue or colorway of your choice, including the new Volcanic Red and Cobalt Blue controllers.

Finally, you’ll need to head to Best Buy to get a PS5 copy of God of War Ragnarok as it’s just $34.99 during Black Friday. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen. Remember, the game isn’t on PlayStation Plus Premium or Extra and usually costs $70.

Add everything together, and that $599.99 Walmart bundle now costs $582.99 and you’re not stuck with the Starlight Blue controller, either! Result.

