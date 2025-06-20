Nintendo Switch 2 restock confirmed for Walmart (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

The next Walmart Nintendo Switch 2 restock has been confirmed, according to Walmart, and this particular restock will come with a catch that’ll make the console easier to buy. Both the Walmart Switch 2 and Switch 2 Mario Kart bundle will be in stock.

Want a leg up? This restock will happen on June 25 at 9pm ET/6pm PT, but The Shortcut subscribers get an early notification when Walmart or any US store has Switch 2 in stock. For the last big restock, we reported on the exclusive news that Walmart would have “twice as much inventory” as it did on launch day, according to our exclusive US retail sources. Our Substack Chat was fully ready. We’re ready to help again.

The perfect Switch 2 restock testimonial in The Shortcut’s Chat. We have exclusive tips on how to secure a console (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

Walmart+ is needed for the Switch 2 restock

There’s good news and bad news about this particular Walmart Nintendo Switch 2 restock in the US. You’ll need a paid Walmart+ membership to access the console (the free trial to Walmart+ won’t work, so skip that 30-day window).

How to get more Switch 2 restock alerts

Get our instant alerts: Your best chance to find a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order is to follow Matt Swider on X – and turn on notifications. It’ll look like:

Twitter/X is still a great way to get our pre-order tracking alerts on your phone

You’ll shell out $12.95 for the membership, but this paywall will cut down on the bots and resellers determined to make buying the console harder. This is exactly what happened during the PS5 restock crisis in 2021 when Walmart implemented similar measures.

You can try to find Switch 2 in stock at other American retailers in the US in the meantime in hopes of stumbling upon a restock (it’s like finding a needle in a haystack), or you can sign up for alerts to have notifications pushed to you. Matt Swider on X sends out alerts in the Substack Chat and on X.

The Shortcut has exclusive Switch 2 tracking

Updated: The Shortcut sent out the first notifications for the last Walmart Nintendo Switch 2 restock on Friday, June 6, and we’re determined to fully prep you for the June 25 restock. So far, we’ve helped more than 12,000 people make Switch 2 pre-orders and post-launch orders, according to our data.

Here’s Switch 2 restock information you won’t find anywhere else.

Walmart has had the Nintendo Switch 2 console in stock the most among US retailers selling online. Best Buy is catching up with online orders for in-store pick-ups, but it’s still Walmart leading in terms of inventory. Walmart has had the most frequent Switch 2 restocks since April 24, when pre-orders started in the US. April 24, April 26, May 30, and June 5 (at midnight). The most recent restock was June 6. No other tech website is tracking Switch 2 like The Shortcut. Orders from the June 6 Walmart Switch 2 opportunity have been fulfilled or canceled, according to The Shortcut’s restock tracker data. So the June 25 timetable makes sense for another large-scale Switch 2 restock. The Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle is actually in stock more than the standalone console, even though the standalone version is less popular and should therefore be easier to get, in theory. Nintendo wants your extra $50. You’ll need Walmart+ for this Switch 2 restock, which, in our analysis, indicates that Nintendo Switch 2 is becoming harder and harder to buy in the US. Walmart is confident enough to paywall the console.

Isn’t Walmart+ only needed for one hour?

Technically, Nintendo Switch 2 is exclusive to paid Walmart+ members for one hour, or what Walmart calls “early access.” However, the popularity of the console (see our Nintendo Switch 2 review to see why) suggests it won’t stay in stock for long.

In other words, don’t expect Switch 2 to be in stock for longer than the 60-minute exclusive window that Walmart+ customers have over the general public. But this will make it a lot easier for everyone else willing to pony up the $12.95/mo for Walmart+.

We’ll keep you in the loop when other retailers carry the Nintendo Switch 2, whether it’s an online restock or an in-store purchase opportunity in the United States. So far, Target and Best Buy have prioritized in-store console restocks, but it’s become impossible to find the Nintendo Switch 2 in major metro areas like NYC and Los Angeles.

Thousands got a Nintendo Switch 2 this month

The Shortcut is the unmatched authority on Nintendo Switch 2 restock information. Thousands of gamers were able to get a console because of our fast and reliable notifications. We don’t just report on restocks with links – we actively push out notifications to subscribers via email and in our Substack Chat.

The Shortcut is the #1 consumer tech publication on Substack and specializes in helping US consumers find the technology products they want at the best prices. The early notifications, thanks to our sources, helped people prepare for the Switch 2 restock five hours before it happened. No other tech publication in the US has been able to match The Shortcut’s accuracy. So, if you want a Switch 2, hop into the Chat and turn on notifications on X to get the best information about the next restock.

