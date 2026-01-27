👀 Walmart may have accidentally revealed the next two Nintendo Switch Online (NSO) GameCube games: Pikmin 2 and Metroid Prime 2: Echoes

🙌 Fans are particularly excited for Metroid Prime 2: Echoes, especially after the release of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond or Metroid Prime Remastered

👍 The NSO GameCube service currently offers eight titles, including recently added Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance and Wario World

💰 Access requires a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription and a Nintendo Switch 2 console

If you’ve been patiently waiting for the next wave of Nintendo Switch Online GameCube games, Walmart may have broken the news a little early.

A new image from a Walmart promo shows two titles that haven’t come to Nintendo’s online service yet: Pikmin 2 and Metroid Prime 2: Echoes.

Both titles would be extremely well-received by fans, especially Metroid Prime 2: Echoes, as many will have just finished Metroid Prime 4: Beyond for the Nintendo Switch 2 or Metroid Prime Remastered.

Some have speculated that Metroid Prime 2: Echoes’ arrival on the Nintendo Switch Online service would all but end any hopes of a remastered version. However, Pikmin 2 was enhanced and re-released on the Nintendo Switch, so it shouldn’t be ruled out entirely.

Nintendo recently added Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance to Switch Online, along with Wario World. Currently, there are eight GameCube games available, with more on the way.

Like all GameCube games on the Nintendo Switch Online service, you can enjoy a higher resolution, button remapping, save states and a CRT filter. Games with local multiplayer can also be played online with friends.

You’ll need to be a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscriber to play them, and also own a Nintendo Switch 2, as GameCube games aren’t available on the original Switch, sadly.

