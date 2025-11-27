(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

😮 You won’t want to miss these Black Friday deals at Walmart

😬 These 10 items are still in stock, but they could sell out

📆 Black Friday officially takes place on November 28, though hundreds of deals are available now

🤩 There are some fantastic offers, but these 10 are our favorite

Walmart Black Friday deals

Even though we’re still a day away from Black Friday, the deals have been flowing thick and fast at Walmart. Truth be told, Black Friday seems to start earlier and earlier every year, which gives shoppers more time to save.

But with so many deals flying around, it can be hard to find the choice picks. That’s why we’ve rounded up our favorite Walmart Black Friday deals on tech and gaming gifts still in stock.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is bound to top most children’s wishlists this Christmas, but are there any Black Friday deals? Well, not really, as you might expect for a console that’s only six months old. However, the Walmart’s $499 Mario Kart World bundle is still the best deal going and one that’s easy to overlook.

Basically, our advice is not to buy the Nintendo Switch 2 separately, even if it is $50 cheaper. You may as well spend the extra $50 on the Mario Kart World bundle as you’ll save $30 on one of the best Switch 2 games as opposed to picking it up later for $80. The same is true of the Pokémon Legends: Z-A bundle. Don’t overpay for a Switch 2 this Black Friday.

Smart glasses have come a long way since the Google Glass, and the most popular pair right now come from Ray-Ban and Meta. The glasses let you seamlessly capture photos and videos, listen to music and make hands-free calls.

You can even interact with Meta AI to get context-rich suggestions and real-time translations. The Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer glasses are the perfect gift for Christmas, and they’re currently $60 off.

The Apple AirPods 2 may be long in the tooth compared to the new Apple AirPods Pro 3, but they’re still one of the best wireless earbuds around. Walmart’s Black Friday deal makes them even better, as they’re now just $139.

That’s a huge saving, and one you won’t want to miss. Yes, the AirPods Pro 3 may offer improved noise cancellation and a few extra features like heart rate monitoring, but the AirPods Pro 2 are still an excellent option, especially at this price.

Alienware has a reputation for delivering excellent gaming laptops, and the 16-inch Aurora is no different. It’s powered by an Intel Core 7-240H and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050, optimized for demanding games.

You also get 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a WGXGA 120Hz display, ideal for competitive titles like Marvel Rivals and Fortnite. All of this is packed into a super-thin chassis that’s 0.73-inches to 0.89-inches.

The Meta Quest 3S VR headset is proving popular this Black Friday. It retains most of the specs and features of the more expensive Meta Quest 3, though the trade-off is that games are rendered at a lower resolution.

This isn’t a deal breaker by any means, as things still look great when you’ve got the headset on. You also get the excellent Batman: Arkham Shadow as part of this deal, which is easily one of the best Meta Quest games available, and three months of Meta Horizon Plus.

Bring the cinema home with TCL’s massive 85-inch smart TV. You can enjoy your favorite shows and movies in crisp 4K resolution with HDR, and access a dizzying amount of content via Roku TV.

With four HDMI inputs, an easy audio upgrade solution with TCL sound bars, and a premium bezel-less design, this TV is almost impossibly priced during Black Friday at less than $500.

As a pet owner myself, I know the pain of hoovering up hair and other mess that our furry little friends can leave behind. Thankfully, the Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum makes quick work of any pet hair as it’s equipped with a PowerFins brushroll for continuous cleaning contact, digging deep into carpets and directly engaging hard floors, with a self-cleaning design to prevent hair wrap.

MultiFLEX Technology allows for easy cleaning in hard-to-reach places and provides a convenient freestanding storage option, while also converting to a removable hand vac for above-floor cleaning.

The PlayStation Portal is the perfect accessory if you want to play your PS5 away from the TV. Not only does it keep the same features of the DualSense such as haptic feedback, but you can now also access a plethora of games thanks to a new cloud streaming update.

PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers can access the Game Catalog or their existing library via the cloud, and they can still stream their PS5 games to the Portal using Remote Play, too. It makes Sony’s handheld much more appealing, especially with this Black Friday discount.

Wireless earbuds may be all the rage, but not everyone likes putting things in their ears. That’s where excellent overear headphones like the Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones come in.

The Beats Studio Pro delivers immersive sound, spatial audio, and active noise cancelling. With 40 hours of battery life with a 10-minute fast charge that provides four hours of playback, you’ll never be caught short. You can save on every color option available during Black Friday.

The Nintendo Switch 2 comes with 256GB of internal storage, but with the size of games now rivaling what we see on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, that space will fill up fast. Luckily, you can expand your Switch 2’s storage with a microSD Express card, and there are some deals to be had.

The Lexar Play Pro 256GB microSD Express card offers excellent read and write speeds and doubles the Switch 2’s storage. Higher capacities are available if you’re willing to pay more, but this is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen on storage since the Nintendo Switch 2 launched.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.