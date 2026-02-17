😢 Valve has admitted the Steam Deck OLED going out of stock is due to ongoing RAM and SSD shortages

🤷‍♂️ At the moment, none of the Steam Deck models is available in the USA

📆 This even includes the base 256GB LCD model, which Valve said was being discontinued back in December 2025

☹️ Valve has also revised its release date for the Steam Machine for the same reasons

Valve has confirmed that the Steam Deck OLED has been going in and out of stock because of the ongoing memory shortage, which many are dubbing “RAMageddon”.

As per a new message posted on the Steam Deck’s product page, Valve has stated that the device “may be out-of-stock intermittently in some regions due to memory and storage shortages”.

As it stands, you can’t buy either a 512GB or 1TB OLED model in the US, and even the 256GB LCD model is out of stock, too.

With this in mind, Valve said back in December that it was going to discontinue the base 256GB LCD model, so that version could be out of stock because supply has run dry.

Supplies seem to be stable in other regions, such as the UK, although it’s arguably only a matter of time before they go out of stock elsewhere, if the US is any indicator of overall availability.

Valve has also recently delayed the announcement of price and release date information for the upcoming Steam Machine, owing to the volatility of the RAM situation and that it couldn’t pin down a specific price.

The company’s announcement stated that the company now plans to launch the devices “in the first half of the year”, rather than the previously noted Q1 release window when the products were unveiled back in November 2025.

The reason for adjusting the release window to the first half of 2026, rather than the first three months, is because of uncertainty over current pricing for RAM and storage, which has caused the components to skyrocket in price due to the demand from AI.

Valve had previously stated the Steam Machine price would be “in line with the current PC market”, although with the current pricing situation, the anticipated MSRP that we thought has probably shot up to close to four figures.

Up next: PS6 release date could be pushed back until at least 2028 because of the ongoing RAM shortage

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.